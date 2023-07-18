Chinos, Chukkas, Polo: Cool Grays and Earth Tones

Chinos, Chukkas, and a Polo is our ongoing series out to prove the benefits of this simple combination. There’s a million ways to do it, the benefits are numerous and significant, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Head here for a further explanation as to why chinos, chukkas, and a polo works. Click here for the growing archive. Got a suggestion for Chinos, Chukkas, & a Polo? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators in Silver – $55. A/O Original Pilot looks at a fraction of the price.

The Polo: Amazon Essentials Tech-Stretch Polo – $20ish. Cheap and ships fast via Amazon. 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Moisture wicking. The Splurge: Lululemon Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo in Heathered Black – $88

The Chinos: Target All in Motion Performance Golf Pants in Stone – $40. Won best in show from our round-up of the best performance/tech pants for men. Nicely affordable price, feels almost as good as a pair of Lululemon ABC pants.

The Watch: Lorier Neptune Automatic 38mm – $499 (pre-order for August). Full review here. Maybe the watch of the year? The More Affordable Option: Invicta 1953 Automatic – $108.99 (review here)

The Strap: Crown & Buckle “Vintage Bond” NATO 20mm Strap – $34. Stock bracelet looks and wears great, but a NATO feels all kinds of right for the warmer months.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Suede Belt – $59.50. Yes it’s suede, and no it doesn’t match the waxy suede of the chukkas. And that’s on purpose. Same color would look a little too “matchy matchy.” The More Affordable Option: Whatever your favorite brown leather belt happens to be. Use what you have. It doesn’t need to be suede. Hardly. Smooth leather works just fine here. Some would argue it works better than a (mismatched) suede belt.

The Briefcase: WP Standard Rough-Out Woodward Briefcase – $368. The shape and construction is a perfect blend of dressed-up enough for an office, yet not too dressed up for today’s more casual work culture. Same goes for the rough-out suede exterior. It’s more subtle, while also being more interesting. That’s a tough trick to pull. Luxurious both to the eye as well as in the hand.

The Socks: Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Crew Sock – $19.20 ($24). Crew height but certainly not knee high. Merino = nature’s performance material.

The Shoes: Clarks Bushacre 3 in Sand Suede – $72. One of those downright cheap items in menswear that grossly outperforms its price. Full review of the Bushacre 3 (in leather) can be found here. The previous version (the aptly named Bushacre 2) was famous for being… uncomfortable. Clarks listened to those complaints and built their new Bushacre with a removable multi-density Ortholite insole and a more forgiving faux-crepe rubber sole. They’re squishy out of the box. Noticeably squishy. Suede is bizarrely plush for a sub $100 pair of chukkas. Laces are thick and substantial feeling. Fit is true to your brannock size. A 10.5 fit my normally 10.5 feet just fine. And yes, those are the very same Clarks Bushacre 3 in “waxy” sand suede at the top of the post. Suede can look very different in different lighting. Richer, cooler, etc. All depends on the light.

