Amazon Prime Day 2023 Picks for Men

Well.

The shine is truly well and off Amazon. And now the Federal Trade Commission is claiming they’ve gone and tarnished themselves. Here’s what that means:

The Shine Part: There aren’t nearly as many (good) brands that need to sell on Amazon anymore. And it badly shows with their inventory. If you were a big (or small) brand, why pay to play ball with Amazon when there are now 8 zillion other companies with turnkey platforms ready and competing to help you sell your wares? It sure seems like Amazon used to have a lot more, y’know, desirable things. Now it’s leaning towards feeling like a leviathan-scaled Kmart / Dollar Store / maybe even out of the back of someone’s truck casserole of chaos.

So much for the Everything Store that’s obsessed with customer satisfaction.

Yeah, y’know what though?

Not many care.

You need a prime subscription (or a free trial) to take advantage of the deals. It’s $139 annually or $7.49 a month for students. Fast shipping and all the extras are still worth it for some. And while Amazon might not be the pinnacle of style, they carry lots of inexpensive basics, plenty of watches, and other stuff which those with a good sense of style may take a shine to.

Ready? Let’s get to the picks. It gets random. That’s Amazon for you.

Something to keep in the back pocket (or in this case, email inbox) for later. Limit one per customer. Add a $50 or more GAP inc. gift card to your cart, apply the GAP23 code at checkout, and presto… it should be delivered to you over email. If you’re a frequent shopper at Banana Republic or Old Navy, it’s not a bad idea to grab one.

Lens Width: 53mm

Never heard of the brand name (I keep wanting to call them carafe sunglasses) and stumbled across them on Amazon. But for the price, they’re great. Nicely weighted acetate frames, polarized lenses, no silly/obnoxious visible branding, and at 53mm they should fit most guys just fine. That and it can be weirdly difficult to find tortoise frames with gray lenses. Usually the lenses are brown on tortoise frames. There’s something a little more “luxe” looking with that gray lens + tortoise combo.

Didn’t see this one coming. Those are some actually pretty good prices on not just weird styles, but classic frames from Ray-Ban. New Wayfarers, Caravans, Clubmasters… those are the foundational styles of Ray-Ban’s design catalog.

Was $178.50 yesterday, now $161.10 today. You may have to click on the color (black) and the option (double zip) to get the prime day deal to pop up. Full review here in case you missed it.

Some guys are willing to spend big on shorts (looking at you, Bonobos). Others are just like… they’re shorts. c’mon. These are for the latter. 100% cotton. A few patterns too.

And the classic fit option.

The pull-on/drawstring short trend, executed by Amazon. Nothing fancy here. But when it’s 105 degrees and it’s a lazy Saturday or Sunday afternoon, then… well, whatever. Lots of colors and a handful of patterns.

Size Shown: Medium on 5’10”/185. Not bad! It was a surprise to find that it was actually a slim fit. Maybe not super slim, but slim enough that you shouldn’t be left swimming in the thing. Basic all poly tech pique. Nothing fancy here. Super cheap. Plenty of color options.

Simple, cheap, and versatile. The model that basically re-launched Timex as a more fashionable brand some 15 years ago. 38mm dial diameter with a 20mm strap width. Know that the Weekender models are infamous for making a louder than average “TICK” sound with each snap of their seconds hand. It drives some people absolutely bonkers. But if you’re good with that, then it’s a cheap (very cheap) winner. The Timex Weekender is light, fun, and does its one job well: It tells the time.

Forty eight bucks! Pretty much the official watch of Prime day. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. Also looks great on a NATO, rubber, or leather strap. The only trouble with this thing is the engraved INVICTA on the 9 o’clock side. It’s too much. But we all have to make compromises in life. And if you’re a DIY-er, you can always try to take it off yourself. Head here for an in person from our Double Time two watch series.

Has jumped in base-price in the last couple of years, so having it back down closer to $200 is welcome. Classic pilot watch styling, a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and an E6B circular slide rule. Yes, a slide rule. Movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch under $500. It has solid end-links, and a very secure precision machined clasp with a diver’s safety on it.

Something for the watch(es) you may or may not pick up during Prime Day. Drawer allows you to store any every-day-carry accessories you might want to keep out of the way and organized. Gets an additional 10% off (price reflected above) as long as you remember to check the little “save 10%” coupon box pre checkout.

Buried within a Samsonite Prime Day Deals section is this 20-inch carry on. It’s not quite the same as the one featured in the recent How To Pack Light post, but it’s certainly similar enough. And the really weird thing is… Amazon is advertising the Charcoal (not black) option as the “Prime Day Deal”… priced at $125.60. Yet the black option, which is also sold and fulfilled by Amazon at post time… is forty bucks less? No clue. Not sure what’s going on, but it pays/saves to click around the color options sometimes.

Not really the most intriguing purchase, but wide shouldered hangers are gold, GOLD Jerry!… Especially for those of us who love to wear suits, sportcoats, and blazers. That wider surface area prevents the dreaded hanger bumps that thinner, standard hangers can produce. And when you’ve got a jacket with lightly padded shoulders, they’ll help support the structure of the blazer, sportcoat, or suit jacket when not worn.

Quite an impressive handheld steamer. Some handheld steamers just flat out don’t do the job well. They spit water or hard water deposits, they’re awkward to hold, and/or the water reservoir runs out quickly. That’s not the case on any level with this super well made, easy to wield, plenty of water in the tank steamer. The dry cleaner can be terrible on suits, sportcoats, and blazers. The less trips there the better. So unless it’s soiled or it’s starting to stink, release the wrinkles with this and be on your way. Half off for Prime Day. That’s a real deal.

Not technically a Prime Day deal but stumbled across this while doing work on another post and that’s a pretty great price. For the sake of comparison, this thing is going for around $300 at Macy’s. Under two hundred = nice. Quite nice. Sold/shipped by Amazon at post time too. Not some goofy 3rd party seller no one has ever heard of.

Works out to around 30% off, which is better than most (all?) of the sales Timex will run direct through their own website. Japanese automatic movement, 40mm case, retro good looks. Some guys HAATTTE this particular bracelet because it does a number on any arm/wrist hair. So if you are particularly hirsute, know that may be an issue.

Really? A hydration drink-mix powder on a style site? Yes really. Being a dehydrated, shriveled, walking migraine is hard to pass off as stylish. If you’re having a hard time keeping your body fueled up with good ol’ H2O, try this stuff. These are my “treat.” And they really seem to work. Take packet. Rip packet open. Pour contents into a 32 oz nalgene. Fill completely with water. Drink up at your leisure and carry on. They are NOT cheap. And it’s powder you add to your water. The profit margins must be insane! But a lot of people (myself included) swear by these little magic packets of dust. Wait, what?

This is a surprisingly great repeat deal from years past. Especially on the dumbbells. It’s hard not to love a home gym if you have the space and don’t have neighbors living underneath your floor. (Seriously, don’t do that to someone if you live in an apartment.) Building out an effective home gym takes much less than you might think. So why workout anyway? The answer might not be as clear as many like to think it is.

For when you’re done with those dumbbells. Been using this stuff for years. I know. How very “bro.” But it’s vegan! So it’s a little less bro? Plant-based-bro, perhaps. The price on this stuff has skyrocketed in the last couple of years. Like, a hundred dollars for the big tub has become the norm. Which is crazy.

Amazon is a big haystack. Prime Day = trying to find the needles. It’s challenging. Got a tip on something that’s a Prime Day deal? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. Amazon’s Prime “day” ends Wednesday, 7/12/23.