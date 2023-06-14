Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Dressed up (but no suit)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Here comes the sun. Yesterday we did a more casual look. Here we’re going dressed up, but not quite to suit level. It’s an outfit you could wear to a warm weather wedding, rehearsal dinner, a fancy-schmancy open air cocktail hour, etc. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer ahead.

The Sportcoat: Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Blazer in Light Blue Herringbone – $475. An investment piece for sure, but these blazers from Bonobos are featured often for a reason. They’re as comfortable as it gets, especially in warm weather and/or if you run hot. This particular version is linen with lining only in the sleeves. Great color and fabric for spring and summer, but could possibly see some creative use in the cooler months.

The Shirt: Tie Bar White Non-Iron Poplin- $55: Good quality and they do their best to keep them in stock.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers Sunglasses – $39. On the smaller side at 48mm, but these are designed to fit a bit snugger so they’ll stay put. Polarized, and offered in 8 different colorways. These have a boating around Lake Como vibe.

The Pants: J. Crew 770 Straight-fit Chino Pant in Mushroom – $89.50. Not white, not khaki, but a cooler leaning light-gray-brown that works well with the earth-tone trend currently seeing its turn in the sun. These are a straight fit, so you’ll only get a slight taper below the knee, allowing more air-flow on hot days.

The Watch: Orient Bambino 38mm Version 7 – $270. A slightly sized down version of Orient’s hugely popular Bambino line of dress watches. 38mm case diameter. 20mm lug width. Exhibition caseback shows off the in-house automatic movement that has up to 40 hours of power reserve when fully wound.

The Pocket Square: Oliver Wicks Birds Pattern Sky Blue Cotton Pocket Square – $29. A pocket square is the perfect place to inject some fun. This particular square combines a seasonally appropriate floral pattern and hummingbirds, and it’s 100% cotton, so in an emergency it’s good for mopping up a bit of brow sweat.

The Belt: J. Crew Italian Leather Madras Dress Belt – $49.50 ($69.50). Another injection of color. Madras is a warm weather fabric, but can be overwhelming on larger garments. Accessories are a simple, and subtle way to incorporate madras if you prefer more understated attire. The Socks: Smartwool Everyday Striped No-Show Socks – $16. Many will go sockless, but for those who have their hearts set on socks to wick away some foot sweat, these Smartwool no-shows will perform much, much better than cheap no-show socks.

The Shoes: Tecovas “The Monterey” in Granite Suede – $165. Lots of great reviews on these slipper inspired slip-ons from Tecovas. It’s suggested to size up a half size, and possible a full size if your goal is to wear socks with them. They’re designed to be comfortable without socks though, with a grooved tongue and interior suede heel grip.