Style Scenario: Feels like Summer – Dressy-Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Here comes the sun. And yes, this outfit might cause the more casual among us to recoil and think “this is CASUAL?” But if you want something more dressed down, try the Chinos Chukkas Polo series, or our Shorts Sneakers Tee posts. Lotta ideas there. But today we’re going for something a little more style-forward. Here’s to a warm but not sweaty summer.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Perry Sunglasses in Tortoise – $79.50. Retro-cool frames with a more exaggerated keyhole/round lense/thicker ear piece setup. Not boring. Not for everyone. The more affordable option: Carfina Vintage-Style Sunglasses – $25.

The Shirt: Bonobos Jersey Riviera Shirt in soft lilac feeder stripe – $69 ($88). Feels like a t-shirt, wears like a button down. You’ve probably smelled lilacs already this year. Now it’s time to wear that fragrant flower’s color. It’s an accessible shade for even those of us who don’t wear a lot of color. It’s not pink, it’s not red. It’s something more toned down but still ready to play alongside the brighter colors seen in warmer weather. The more affordable option: Tie Bar Soft Stretch Palm White Short Sleeve Shirt – $45.

The Pants: J. Crew Stretch Chinos in navy – $89.50. One of their bestsellers. Available in slim, straight, or athletic tapered fits. Rarely on sale, and when they do go on sale, don’t expect any major discounts. The more affordable option: Old Navy Rotation Chinos – $45.

The Watch: Lorier Zephyr Automatic – $499. Classy. Miyota 9209 movement. Comes with a chestnut as well as a black, quick release strap. Pre-orders are open, and they should ship in July. Which is soon-ish! The more affordable (round-case) option: Timex Weekender Leather slip-thru Strap – $40.85

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Merino Cool Mid-Calf Socks – $13.88 ($18.50). Wear socks. As long as they’re breathable and wicking (which AE’s merino-cool line is), then your feet will be much more comfortable as it warms up and they start to sweat. That, and going sockless with a pair of (cheap) loafers is asking for blisters. Yes you could try no-shows, but having a no-show’s heel slip down and under the bridge of your foot as you’re walking around is a real pain. So going with regular, thin, downright elegant dress socks for this style scenario.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafer – $59.95 ($99.99). Inexpensive, sleek loafers from Nordstrom’s own house brand. Ships and returns for free.

The Belt: GAP Essential Belt – $28 w/ YOURS ($40ish): Versatile. Affordable. Excels at… being a belt.