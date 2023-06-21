Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Stripes and Classic Canvas Shoes

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a more casual riff on our ongoing Chinos, Chukkas, Polo series. Is it incredibly basic? You bet. But the basic summer uniform of a t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers can look mighty good if just a bit of attention is paid. Plus, it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Avila – $51 ($68). Clubmaster style without the Ray-Ban price. Polarized too.

The T-Shirt: Banana Republic Striped Supima Cotton Tee in Ivory – $27.99 w/ BRAFF20 ($50). Hard to beat stripes. Made from American grown Supima cotton. Getting an extra 20% off at checkout. Clearly not quite an exact match to the t-shirt in the pic at the very top of the post, but that’s actually an old French National Soccer Team jersey, with wider Breton style stripes. The extra 20% off Banana Republic Sale styles code BRAFF20 ends tomorrow, 6/22.

The Shorts: J. Crew 9″ Stretch Chino Shorts – $15.99 FINAL w/ SHOPNOW ($69.50). This one’s for those who are tired of all the “performance” this and “tech” that in their clothing. Classic, cotton shorts in a not-flashy-at-all shade called “surplus,” with just a bit of stretch woven in. Final sale, so no returns or exchanges.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black Nylon Strap – $250ish (depending on sales). Seiko’s 5 sports dive style on a stock black fabric strap. Ready to go for summer. On sale at Macy’s, but in the past these have dropped as far as under $200. Who knows if those days are long gone though.

The Belt: Maikun Gray Canvas Belt – $10. Cheap. Shipped by Amazon, so returns are easy if it doesn’t work out. But if it does, it’s a nice casual summer belt minus any “woven leather Dad just got back from a Tommy Bahama shopping spree” vibes.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Merino Wool Golf Ankle Socks – $22. Going with some ankle socks here because of how substantial the canvas is on the sneakers. You’ll want to break those sneakers in first before you go sockless or with no-shows. It’s certainly not sharp or irritating, but the tongue (while nicely finished) isn’t padded like a pair of runners or Stan Smiths. So, give your skin a little extra protection at first.

The Sneakers: OBRA 240 Canvas Low Wrap Toe – $130. Or whatever your favorite black and white canvas Chucks-like sneakers happen to be. Hard not to appreciate OBRAs though. They’re lightyears more substantial feeling than Chucks, and still super easy to wear and pair with just about anything. No full rubber cap toe like Chucks, but the extra reinforced rubber around the edges gives it a nice look, and really does feel solid. Supportive cushioning. Extra padding around the collar. Made from industrial grade canvas that is slightly rigid right out of the box, but breaks in shockingly well relatively quickly. Made in a family owned factory in Brazil.