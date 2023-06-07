Steal Alert: Extra 20% off Banana Republic Sale Items

Been a bit of a troublesome week for technical tomfoolery on the deal-front.

Earlier this week (Monday Tripod time) this extra 20% off wasn’t working on everything in the BR sale section, despite text clearing stating it should.

Well… they fixed it. Because as of Wednesday, it’s now working:

Clothes picks

That’s a stupid-good price on Italian wool flannel dress trousers. Even if it feels just plain stupid to be buying Italian wool flannel dress trousers in June.

Boots and Shoes picks

Nice to see the shoes finally included. Earlier this week they weren’t getting the extra 20% off. None of those picks are final sale either. Which is key. Especially for shoes.

No code necessary. Discount happens when you put something in your cart. And unless it’s tagged as final sale, this stuff can be returned/exchanged.

Extra 20% off is set to expire today, Wednesday 6/7/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.