Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 20% off (maybe??) Casio Divers at Amazon

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Casio MDV-106 Dive Watches – $39.94 – $43.94 w/ TELE20AB ($50 – $54)

UPDATE: Getting reports that this isn’t working for most. Gah. Drat. Apologies on this one. Must have been a glitch.

The Casio MDV looks great, feels way better than you think it would for costing around fifty bucks, and is a perfect watch for all the sweaty sandy surfy-ness that summer brings with it. It’s more than fine on the stock rubber strap, but as shown above, sticking it on a nice aftermarket NATO makes it look like a million bucks.

And they’re now 20% off. If you’re lucky?

The problem is that this offer seems to be a bit glitchy. You have to log-in to an Amazon account to use it, and then for some of us (myself included?) it wasn’t “taking” first try upon checkout. But maybe that’s because I’ve purchased this watch before?

There’s either a “redeem this offer” button to click, or try applying the TELE20AB code they’ve got published on the product page at checkout.

Currently knocking on wood that this works for you.

Full review here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Watches Tagged With: , ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »