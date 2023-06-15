Spier Core Suits restock, adidas Shoes Under $100 event, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Ends this weekend. 30% off is as good as it gets for Target and their men’s clothes. It also seems like they’ve taken their foot off the gas lately when it comes to sales and promos. So if you like Tar-zhay, and you’re in the market for some summer goods, now’s a pretty good time. The All in Motion Jersey Performance Polos are of particular note. See the review in Polopalooza over here.

Ends tonight. And unless you’re shelling out for super-express jet-pack powered shipping (or you live near their Orlando HQ and can pick it up), can’t imagine it’ll get there in time for Father’s Day on Sunday. Shipping cutoffs might already be past, who knows. But twenty percent off is still quite nice for FFF. And being that Shawn (the head man at FFF) has resisted making a valet tray for yearrrrrrs… now’s the time to make him make as many as possible. C’mon Shawn. They’re handy. Some of us like to put borders around our clutter to keep it looking less like clutter! Also: That Money Clip in black with brass = perfect.

Spier & Mackay’s new $298 Red Label line might be great, but a lot of us prefer/are hooked in their “Core Line” of suits. Bemberg linings, two fits to choose from (Slim or a more athletic leaning Contemporary), and nice, 100% Australian Merino Wool from Dino Filarte. What you get for what you pay is nothing short of incredible with Spier’s core line of suits. So much so that they’re often out of stock. Looks like they just restocked Charcoal, Medium Gray, and Navy.

Feels like a lot of the same type of shoe (mainly lighter weight knit-upper stuff), but some of the prices are… kind of absurd. Part of an ongoing week of deals thing adidas has running. Might be worth checking back tomorrow and over the weekend if you’re a fan of the brand with three stripes.

Ah HA. Finally got some confirmation on just what the heck is going on with the polarized Wayfarers that went on steal alert earlier this week. It’s a sneaky additional 30% off Ray-Bans sale at The Rack. Not a lot of models available at post time, but the polarized wayfarers are about as versatile as it gets. Free Shipping doesn’t kick in until $89, and remember that free returns only count if you can get it back to a physical Rack brick and mortar location. Otherwise you’ll be deducted $9.95 for a return label. 30% off promo runs through June 24th.

Also worth a mention: