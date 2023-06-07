Dappered

Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

 

Tie Bar Soft Stretch Palm White Short Sleeve Shirt – $45

Tie Bar Soft Stretch Palm White Short Sleeve Shirt

Short sleeve button downs can be either obnoxiously loud, or Homer-Simpson-Plain. This new illustrated palm-print option from Tie Bar is the perfect mid-point. It’s interesting, it’s got some class, and it’s also affordable.

 

Jack Erwin Unlined Edward Loafers – $228

Jack Erwin Unlined Edward Loafers

Unlined, unstructured, maximum comfort. A bunch of different color options to choose from. Pair them up with a medium or navy jacket and crisp white shirt for a warm weather evening out.

 

WP standard set of 3 Rough-Out Suede Pouches – $98

WP standard set of 3 Rough-Out Suede Pouches

It’s travel season, which means trying to stay organized as you’re living out of a duffel bag on the road. Pouches are like catchalls for the road. Charging cords, coins, important papers/docs, writing instruments, your phone, etc. Use them. Fight chaos. Entropy has nothing on these.

 

J. Crew New Balance 997H Sneakers in Mushroom/Concrete – $90

J. Crew New Balance 997H Sneakers in Mushroom/Concrete

More casual suede shoes, but this time in sneaker form. Earthtones + grays = ultimate versatility. Suede and mesh uppers. Nicely priced at under a hundred bucks.

 

Timex Harborside Coast Automatic 43mm – $189

Timex Harborside Coast Automatic 43mm

Presence. This thing has presence. 43mm, big oyster-style links, date magnifier, red and blue bezel. 21-jewel automatic movement with an exhibition case back as well. Water resistance is “just” 50m, but that’s actually more than adequate for 99% of us.

 

BONUS  Spier & Mackay Side-Tab Swim Shorts – $58

Spier & Mackay Side-Tab Swim Shorts

Those look all kinds of right. Golden age of Hollywood, leading man looks. For the pool. Or beach. Seven colors to choose from. Side tabs for a precise fit as the day wears on. Quick drying, 90% Nylon & 10% Spandex. Mesh lined. Inseam is ~6″ depending on the waist size. Here’s the fit guide for exact measurements.

