Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2023

Short sleeve button downs can be either obnoxiously loud, or Homer-Simpson-Plain. This new illustrated palm-print option from Tie Bar is the perfect mid-point. It’s interesting, it’s got some class, and it’s also affordable.

Unlined, unstructured, maximum comfort. A bunch of different color options to choose from. Pair them up with a medium or navy jacket and crisp white shirt for a warm weather evening out.

It’s travel season, which means trying to stay organized as you’re living out of a duffel bag on the road. Pouches are like catchalls for the road. Charging cords, coins, important papers/docs, writing instruments, your phone, etc. Use them. Fight chaos. Entropy has nothing on these.

More casual suede shoes, but this time in sneaker form. Earthtones + grays = ultimate versatility. Suede and mesh uppers. Nicely priced at under a hundred bucks.

Presence. This thing has presence. 43mm, big oyster-style links, date magnifier, red and blue bezel. 21-jewel automatic movement with an exhibition case back as well. Water resistance is “just” 50m, but that’s actually more than adequate for 99% of us.

Those look all kinds of right. Golden age of Hollywood, leading man looks. For the pool. Or beach. Seven colors to choose from. Side tabs for a precise fit as the day wears on. Quick drying, 90% Nylon & 10% Spandex. Mesh lined. Inseam is ~6″ depending on the waist size. Here’s the fit guide for exact measurements.

