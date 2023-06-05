Style Scenario: Early Summer, Super Sharp

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. So you’ve got a reason to dress up. Maybe it’s a big date, maybe it’s an outdoor benefit, maybe you just want to look your best. Here’s one way to do that as we creep closer to the solstice, without looking like you’re dressing for a mid-summer heat-dome.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Sunseekers Sunglasses in Tort/Forest – $35. Much dressier than their “Weekender” style wayfarers, but still priced nicely affordable.

The Blazer: Spier & Mackay Medium Blue 55% linen / 45% wool Sportcoat – $398 A blazer in a deep, dark, traditional shade of navy can look a little odd in bright sun (not always, but sometimes). Lightening up with a true-blue like this can be the way to go in the warmer months. Linen brings texture and breeziness, while a healthy dose of wool helps keep things tidy and also regulates the wearer’s temperature. Unpadded shoulders and just a quarter lining in the back. The More Affordable Option: Target Goodfellow Washed Cotton Blazer – $45 (Full review here)

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow Performance Dress Shirt – $33. Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt happens to be. These are Target’s new crisp performance-infused dress shirts. Lots of colors and patterns available, but going with a classic white. 60% Cotton, 36% Recycled Polyester, 4% Spandex blend for comfort. No personal experience yet, but they’re surprisingly well reviewed online. The Splurge: Ledbury Sanders Mid-Spread Non-Iron Fine Twill MTO Dress Shirt – $125

The Pants: J. Crew Bowery Slim-fit Pant in Wool Blend – $74.50 ($148). Currently 50% off, but that sale ends today, 6/5/23. Since there’s linen in the sportcoat, the texture up top will contrast nicely with the classic, mainly wool dress trousers down below. And that helps. Breathable, all-season wool blend in a medium shade of gray. These trousers have been getting significant discounts lately, so if you happen to miss out on the half off sale, another promo might be comin’ soon.

The Pocket Square: Tie Bar Line Art Floral Pocket Square – $14. The color is listed as black on the Tie Bar website, but in person it’s really more of a medium charcoal. Which means it’ll work with the shoes, trousers, and medium blue in this outfit, whereas a true black pocket square wouldn’t.

The Watch: Orient Small Seconds in Champagne – $215 ($235). On sale for (just) twenty bucks off compared to buying direct through the brand. Orient watches have skyrocketed in price on Amazon these last couple of months, so any savings is appreciated. And at least this one is sold and shipped through Amazon at post time.

The Shoes: Jack Erwin Edward Unlined Penny Loafers – $228. Penny loafers that are sleek, unlined, and have very little in common with your Grandfather’s chunky pennies. Hand stitched in Portugal, but they sure do have an Italian look about them. The More Affordable Option: Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafers – $59.95(!!) ($99.95).

The Socks: Allen Edmonds Mid-calf Merino Cool Dress Socks – $13.88 ($18.50). On sale as part of the just launched Allen Edmonds Father’s Day sale. Not an exact match to the sportcoat, but that’s just fine. Still provides some color blocking between your torso and ankles. Or you could just skip socks all together and do the very “summertime well dressed gent” thing with your bare ankles and your unstructured loafers.

The Belt: Target Goodfellow Reversible Brown/Black Belt – $24.99. Cheap. Not actually leather. Cutting a few corners to reduce cost. But the belt has a simple look, slightly rounded edges to the buckle (instead of severe/sharp edges which you usually see on cheap belts)… it could be good!