Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 50% – 60% off Final Sale, Nike Members Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nike: Members 20% off select w/ SUMMER
- Air Pegasus 83 – $76 ($95)
- Air Max Flyknit Racer Next Nature – $128 ($160)
- Air Force 1 React – $88 ($110)
- Blazer Mid ’77 SE – $88 ($110)
Gotta create an account with them and then log in to use that code, but if you do (or you already have an account with Nike) then those Air Pegasus 83 sneakers for seventy-six bucks seems like a pretty good deal.
J. Crew: Extra 50% – 60% off FINAL sale items w/ SHOPSALE
- Short-sleeve Broken-in henley – $12 FINAL ($45) limited colors
- 100% Cashmere Half Zip – $49.99 FINAL ($168)
- Slim Broken-in pocket crewneck T-shirt – $7.99 FINAL ($36.50) limited colors
- Dock sunglasses $27.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $23.99 FINAL ($89.50) select colors
- Italian braided-suede roller-buckle belt – $23.99 FINAL ($59.50) thinner in width than an average, casual belt. 1 1/8″ wide.
- 6″ dock short in stretch seersucker – $19.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Bowery Slim-fit dress pant in stretch chino – $39.99 FINAL ($128) navy or khaki, also shown very top left of post
- 9″ or 10.5″ stretch chino shorts – $15.99 FINAL ($69.50) limited colors
J. Crew’s sale section is more than a little bit of a mess right now. They’ve got final sale stuff in there, getting an extra 50% – 60% off, but it’s also littered with items that aren’t getting that cut as they’re part of a separate “up to” summer styles section. Wish they’d keep them separate. Makes it feel like they’re trying some slight of hand on us. Obligatory reminder that final means final. No returns or exchanges on the extra 50% – 60% off stuff tagged as final sale.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 52.75% off
- Athletic Fit 55% flax (linen), 45% cotton pants – $34 ($80)
- Tailored Fit 71% cotton, 29% flax Suit Jacket – $136 ($320) could look good worn as a sportcoat?
- Tailored Fit 71% cotton, 29% flax Suit Trouser – $72.25 ($170)
- 8″ Chambray Deck Shorts – $23.37 ($55)
While big brother BR is running a quiet 30% off sale, step-down BR Factory goes for as heavy of a discount as they will do. Another one of those “you guys are running out of ‘percents’ to take off” sales from BR Factory. But again, it’s BR Factory, and like J. Crew Factory, it’s an outlet-originated brand that’s perpetually running sales. Lots of BR-like looks, but since it’s the less-expensive diffusion brand of BR mainline, the fabrics and fits won’t be quite as dialed in. Expires today, 6/26.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 30% off w/ BREXTRA30 (expires today, picks here).
- Spier: They’ve restocked their $378 core-line suits in Charcoal, Medium Gray, and Navy.
- Spier part II: Up to 50% off select polos. Sale ends today, 6/26.
- Huckberry: 365 shorts have been restocked, and they’re running a 2 for $130 deal. Normally $78 per. So yes, spendy. But for fans of the 365 pants and shorts, any sort of discount is a big help.