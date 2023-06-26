Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – J. Crew Extra 50% – 60% off Final Sale, Nike Members Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Gotta create an account with them and then log in to use that code, but if you do (or you already have an account with Nike) then those Air Pegasus 83 sneakers for seventy-six bucks seems like a pretty good deal.

J. Crew’s sale section is more than a little bit of a mess right now. They’ve got final sale stuff in there, getting an extra 50% – 60% off, but it’s also littered with items that aren’t getting that cut as they’re part of a separate “up to” summer styles section. Wish they’d keep them separate. Makes it feel like they’re trying some slight of hand on us. Obligatory reminder that final means final. No returns or exchanges on the extra 50% – 60% off stuff tagged as final sale.

While big brother BR is running a quiet 30% off sale, step-down BR Factory goes for as heavy of a discount as they will do. Another one of those “you guys are running out of ‘percents’ to take off” sales from BR Factory. But again, it’s BR Factory, and like J. Crew Factory, it’s an outlet-originated brand that’s perpetually running sales. Lots of BR-like looks, but since it’s the less-expensive diffusion brand of BR mainline, the fabrics and fits won’t be quite as dialed in. Expires today, 6/26.

Also worth a mention…