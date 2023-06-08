Dappered

Bonobos Jersey Rivieras, Macy’s Watch Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

Bonobos: Some of their jersey (t-shirt fabric) Rivieras are on sale

Still spendy, but their 100% cotton knit t-shirt fabric short sleeve button downs really are relatively unique. Other brands might have tried to replicate the “t-shirt as a button down” thing, but these actually feel good. And not… cheap? Because they better not feel cheap. Not for $69 on sale. Not final sale yet at least. Available in either slim or standard fit.

 

Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND

Just in time for Father’s Day, which is not this weekend but instead on Sunday the 18th. So there’s time for shipping. Our annual Dads and Grads watches post is here if that’d be of any use to you. Remember that you have to punch in the FRIEND code at checkout for the discount to apply. Code ends this Monday, 6/12.

 

Nordstrom: Stan Smiths are 20% off (and ship/return free)

adidas Stan Smith sneaker

UPDATE: Well. Blast. Sale ended. Must have been a price match from somewhere else. Back to $100.

Strangely it’s just the ones with the green accents and then also the all-whites. The navy isn’t getting the 20% off. But anything is helpful since white Stan Smiths are a Spring/Summer staple for a lot of us, and they’re usually excluded from promos over at adidas proper. Note that these are not the new “lux” version, but instead the base line models with the newer uppers made from their prime-green material (primegreen = synthetic which uses recycled materials). And since it’s Nordstrom, they ship and return for free.

 

Brooks Brothers: $599 Suit Separates, 25% off Blazers & Sportcoats

Suit Separates are different than usual “nested” suits because you get to pick the size of the jacket and then you also get to pick the size (and in this case, length!) of the trouser. If you’re lucky you might be able to get away with not having to visit a tailor after the purchase. That’s not usually the case with nested suits, which almost always come with ballpark waists and unfinished trousers meant to be tailored post-purchase. But be warned with these particular Brooks Brothers trousers. Word is they run slim, so be prepared for possible exchanges if you don’t size up/don’t want to buy into the customer reviews.

 

Lorier: Falcon SIII Automatic 36mm back in stock – $499

Lorier Falcon SIII Automatic 36mm watch

Not on sale because Lorier is a microbrand and they don’t do that kind of thing. But very much worth a mention here because of how impressive Lorier’s watches are for the price. Just see the review of their Neptune diver. The Falcon is their, uh… exploratory-style watch. No diver’s bezel here. Just a straight-forward, easy to read, sporty but also refined looking wristwatch. Honeycomb dial, versatile black and silver color-scheme, Miyota 90S5 automatic movement. Size is 36mm in diameter. So smaller than most contemporary watches, but a lot of guys are looking for just that.

 

Also worth a mention:

