The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Back in March we did a few style scenarios, including this one, for St. Patrick’s Day…

And while those looks featured textures and fabrics for cooler (if not outright cold) weather, green still means spring. The color green is also a welcome injection of color for interior decor. Nature, or forest bathing, is a thing, and incorporating the verdant green of spring (or the bright green of artificially dyed beer), can create an inside environment just as welcoming as the best spots in nature.

Let’s focus on the bedroom this time around, where we can create a space that reflects nature, is calm and relaxing, but also looks so good that you’ll want to leave the door open.

The Quilt: Company Cotton Queen Voile Quilt in Cedar – $141 ($189). Cotton quilts are a good choice for summer, since they have the comfort of a little weight, but some breathability with the cotton. This cedar color is a nice color to anchor this room in, and is also a nod to the herringbone peacoat in the style scenario. If you like the look of the matching pillow shams you’ll have to buy those separately.

The Pillows: Brown Plaid Tartan Textured Pattern Pillow Shams – $40. This set of shams from Society 6 comes in either standard or king size. It’s the only item in this room that has blue in it, but it works with the rest of the palate.

The Throw Pillows: Brox Throw Pillow set of 2 – $35.99. A little injection of green. You could go with a green bedspread, but going with green pillows allows you to swap them out, should your whims change. It’s always good to go neutral on the big stuff, and add color with smaller items.

The Extra Blanket: BEDSURE Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket – $33.99. If you start out warmer going to bed, but end up chilly in the middle of the night or towards morning, use this lightweight blanket between the sheets and quilt, so you can throw off the quilt when needed, and pull it back on to fight the chill.

The Side Table: Quattlebaum Stackable Steel Nightstand Set – $102.99. An affordable set of two nightstands, with a couple shelves to keep things separated and stored.

The Rug: Jakes Geometric Ivory/Sage 8′ x 10′ Area Rug – $179.99. Going subtle with the green in the rug here, but keeping it subtle means you can use this rug with other decor if you so choose. And the simple design helps it not clash with other patterns.

The Bench: Copan Mid Century Bench – $178.50 ($210). If you have the room for it, a bench at the end of your bed can come in pretty handy for getting dressed/sitting down to put on socks and/or shoes. Plus, it just looks good.

The Lamp: Armes Glass Table Lamp – $56.99. Another way to feature some green without going overboard. Note that the price is for a single lamp, so if you want a pair you’ll need to double the cost. And also note that since this is sold by Wayfair, that price can randomly fluctuate. Thanks for the confusion AI!

The Dresser: Grimaldo 4-Drawer Dresser – $319.99. Both modern and rugged looking at the same time. Sold through Wayfair so you’ll get their fast and free shipping. Plus, if you want to pay an extra $95, they’ll put it together for you.

The Art: Pastel Mountain Range 3 Piece Framed Print – $183.99. A tranquil scene of nature on the wall can help set the tone of the space that should hopefully help you relax the most in your house.