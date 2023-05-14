Steal Alert: J. Crew Made in Italy Suede MacAlister Desert Boots on sale for $63

Note: This just launched code SHOPEARLY is good for an extra 50% off Final Sale items at J. Crew, and looks to be running through tomorrow, Monday 5/15/23.

Hickory who? Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to just what this color looks like in person.

It seems… oddly new.

It doesn’t look like the (full price) “Auburn” or “Anchor grey” options. Nor does it look like any of the three previous colors they made MacAlisters in (Auburn, Autumn Gold, and Hunting Green.)

But they still say they’re made in Italy, have a stitched out welt, and come with an “authentic” rubber (translation = natural rubber crepe) sole. Full review here, albeit in the (not-suede) leather upper option.

They’re FINAL SALE though. No returns or exchanges. And it looks like most (all?) of the Final Sale section has been bumped up to that additional 50% off:

Weird selection of stuff, right? All that in one collage looks like what you’d find if you cracked into a Mr. Upscale Rugged Man’s steamer trunk labeled “accoutrements.”

And you bet he has a steamer trunk labeled “accoutrements.”(…nsfw language)

Takes one to know one.

My steamer trunk is blue.

No one cares. Got it.

Code SHOPEARLY is set to expire tomorrow, Monday 5/15/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.

And a huge thanks to Eric H. for the tip.