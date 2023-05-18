Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Huckberry Free Shipping No Minimum One Day Event

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Huckberry: Free Shipping no min, today only (5/18)

Can such a thing as a “well thought-out impulse buy” actually exist? If so, today’s the day at Huckberry.

Free shipping at Huckberry usually kicks in at $98. Which means normally a pair of their in-house sunglasses, a t-shirt, or something else like that would cost extra at checkout. And that can sting for those of us who want to give something a try, but don’t want to buy in bulk out of the gate to save on shipping.

But not today. Everything ships free as long as it’s being delivered within the contiguous U.S.

Picks above are limited to items that normally would cost extra at checkout for shipping, assuming you were buying the item solo.

Everything returns for free as well, as long as it’s not tagged as final sale. No returns or exchanges on that stuff.

Now, will Huckberry do a big sale next week? Maybe. But they don’t run significant discounts/sidewide deals/codes/etc very often. Like, not often at all. So maybe next week they’ll do some select long-weekend/start of summer deals. But it’s fair to also assume that a lot of the above would be excluded IF they do anything at all.

And if you wait until next week, by definition, you won’t have it for next week.

Time continues to be the only commodity worth a damn.

Free shipping within the contiguous US offer ends today, Thursday 5/18/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Huckberry’s Weeknder style polarized sunglasses. The Tortoise option shown above cost $45.
Mini review here.
Other styles/colors cost $39.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »