Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A Rare USA Made Waxed Trucker sale, 40% off Old Navy, & More

Not bad for Old Navy. They’ve been sticking to 30% off as of late. Yes they can sometimes do steal-alert-worthy discounts that are more than 40% off, but forty is pretty good. And their trio of chino styles are all getting the cut. So what’s the difference? Let’s break it down by fabric:

Rotation Chinos = Most traditional feeling, stretch chino. Ultimate Chinos = Most popular style. A blend of cotton, poly, and spandex. Ultimate Tech = No spandex, still moves well, a little more substantial feeling with a soft brushed twill.

I know. Confusing.

Head here for a review of those tech pants. Head here for a review of those polos. 40% off is set to expire today, Monday 5/15.

It is clearly NOT wool-lined waxed trucker season. Which is precisely why they’re on sale. They’re almost never on sale. Just about 20% off. Made in the USA. These are the “extra toasty” wool lined version, whereas the standard comes with a 100% polyester striped blanket lining. Call this particular friendly neighborhood style-blog editor crazy, but I’d say the wool version is the superior version. And it now costs less than the standard.

Last day for this. Works out to $299 if you want the full suit. NOT final sale. Which is nice. Currently part of a quiet “summer styles” sale event. No code needed. Shown above in the “deep water” color they’ve been making for years. Also shown in “cream” at the very top of the post.

