BR Factory 52% off, Quiet select Bonobos 2.0 Chinos sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Obligatory reminder that this is BR’s step down “Factory” line, so the fit, finish, and materials won’t be quite as nice as mainline BR. But the styling is awfully similar. And 52% off (40% off + an additional 20% off) while not infrequent, is still pretty good for them. 40% off price is shown on their site and then the additional 20% gets taken off at checkout, no code needed. Some exclusions apply of course. Ain’t that just life. 40% off + additional 20% off is set to expire today, Thursday 5/11/23.

Grant Stone’s sale section used to not be very… populous. But that’s changed a little, and unless it’s a B-Grade or pre-owned, it shouldn’t be final sale. And it’s worth a revisit/scan now that the Northern Hemisphere weather has gone from rough/slop/winter-into-early-spring… to something more kind. Sizes are scattered depending on what model you’re after, but the picks above had at least some common-sizes available at post time. You can get one exchange for free in case you don’t get your size right on the first try. Returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid shipping label. That’s shipping right now. It’s expensive. Especially for smaller businesses like Grant Stone.

Looks like Bonobos has moved a significant amount of 2.0 stock into their sale section. These are usually excluded from any codes or promo due to their “icon status.” But no returns or exchanges since they’re final sale. And know that these are the newer “2.0” version of their stretch washed chinos. Not everyone thinks the 2.0 was an upgrade. So be sure, because again… final sale means final. No returns. See a comparison to their OG stretch washed chino right here.

Last weekend for this. Code SAVEMORE ends Sunday night/very early Monday morning. Nice to see the M79 Automatics being up for the code.

A few more picks from this “summer styles” sale that J. Crew is running, which was featured Tuesday with their unsuits.

Also worth a mention: