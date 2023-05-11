BR Factory 52% off, Quiet select Bonobos 2.0 Chinos sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic FACTORY: 52% off (some exclusions apply)
- Unlined 71% cotton, 29% flax (linen) Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $235.20 ($294)
- 8″ chambray Deck Shorts – $26.40 ($33) four colors
- Athletic Fit Linen-Cotton Pants – $38.40 ($48) five colors
Obligatory reminder that this is BR’s step down “Factory” line, so the fit, finish, and materials won’t be quite as nice as mainline BR. But the styling is awfully similar. And 52% off (40% off + an additional 20% off) while not infrequent, is still pretty good for them. 40% off price is shown on their site and then the additional 20% gets taken off at checkout, no code needed. Some exclusions apply of course. Ain’t that just life. 40% off + additional 20% off is set to expire today, Thursday 5/11/23.
Grant Stone: their Sale Section is pretty good
- Plain Toe Dark Oak Roughout Bluchers – $272 ($340)
- Traveler Penny Storm Suede – $248 ($312)
- Diesel Boot Storm Suede – $272 ($340)
- Diesel Boot Tan Suede $272 ($340) review here
Grant Stone’s sale section used to not be very… populous. But that’s changed a little, and unless it’s a B-Grade or pre-owned, it shouldn’t be final sale. And it’s worth a revisit/scan now that the Northern Hemisphere weather has gone from rough/slop/winter-into-early-spring… to something more kind. Sizes are scattered depending on what model you’re after, but the picks above had at least some common-sizes available at post time. You can get one exchange for free in case you don’t get your size right on the first try. Returns will set you back a $15 pre-paid shipping label. That’s shipping right now. It’s expensive. Especially for smaller businesses like Grant Stone.
Bonobos: Select Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0 – $49 FINAL ($98)
Looks like Bonobos has moved a significant amount of 2.0 stock into their sale section. These are usually excluded from any codes or promo due to their “icon status.” But no returns or exchanges since they’re final sale. And know that these are the newer “2.0” version of their stretch washed chinos. Not everyone thinks the 2.0 was an upgrade. So be sure, because again… final sale means final. No returns. See a comparison to their OG stretch washed chino right here.
Timex: 15% off $49, 25% off $99 w/ SAVEMORE
- Timex M79 Automatic Black/Red – $209.25 ($279) multiple colors, review here
- Navi XL 41mm Black/Green – $96.75 ($129)
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $104.25 ($139)
- Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $111.75 ($149)
- Navi XL 41mm Tan Fabric Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Navi XL 41mm Black Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Navi XL Automatic 41mm Stainless Steel Mesh Band Watch – $209.25 ($279)
Last weekend for this. Code SAVEMORE ends Sunday night/very early Monday morning. Nice to see the M79 Automatics being up for the code.
J. Crew: Men’s summer Styles Sale
- Bowery Slim-fit dress pant in stretch chino – $64.50 ($128) 50% off
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton blend – $49.50 ($98) 49% off
- 9″ linen short – $49.50 ($89.50) 45% off
- 6” stretch tipped swim trunk with ECONYL nylon – $44.50 ($89.50) 50% off for select colors
A few more picks from this “summer styles” sale that J. Crew is running, which was featured Tuesday with their unsuits.
Also worth a mention:
-
Amazon: the Fossil Haskell Leather Double Zip Briefcase is back down to $180. Normally runs $250 – $280. Price & stock seem to have been fluctuating lately.