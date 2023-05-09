Steal(ish) Alert: 28% off J. Crew’s Irish Cotton Linen Unsuits

It feels like the retail industry is (mostly) playing it cool until the end of the month, when that “unofficial start of summer” long-weekend occurs. Who knows what kind of sale J. Crew will do for that stretch, but if past is prologue, then maybe they’ll do something somewhat significant. That said, right now their popular Irish cotton-linen fabric “unsuits” have sneakily been put on sale. 28% off might not seem like much, but it’s actually somewhat unusual for these jackets and matching trousers. They’ve spent much of the last couple of years excluded. And as they say, timing is everything…

Three of the five colors are on sale for $299.

Jackets are $189.50, trousers are $109.50.

Waiting around until Memorial Day weekend to get them for maybe (key word: maybe) a bigger discount might not align with your calendar. Because if you’ve got a hot weather wedding coming up fast, you’ll want to get this thing in-house and over to your tailor ASAP.

Sleeve cuff buttons are non-functioning, so that’ll be cheap to adjust, and they’re sold as separates so you get to pick a more precise waist and inseam length compared to traditionally “nested” suits. But these are made for warm weather. So you might be surprised by how “flowy” (read: slightly generous) the fit can be, depending on your body type.

Jacket also looks great when worn as a sportcoat.

Maybe that’s the solution for your warm weather dressed up needs this year.

Also be warned that these are totally unstructured. They are NOT a smart, sharp, formal suit.

What they are, is a slightly dressed down, relaxed and breathable fabric, pair of suit separates which looks dressy-casual when worn together… OR looks quite good when broken up and each piece is worn separately with other things. Say, if you were to wear the jacket with chinos or tech pants. Meanwhile, the trousers will play nicely with a polo or even a t-shirt and some old-school slip on sneakers.

More than a few of us have purchased “just” the jacket, and worn it often as a go-to three-season lightweight sportcoat. It looks pretty good with everything from jeans to stone-white chinos:

Excels in both cool and warm weather.

Nifty, eh?

They’re currently part of a quiet “summer styles” sale event. No code needed. Looks like those prices are set to expire on Monday.

Got all that? It’s a lot of “that.”

But “that,” is in fact… all.

Carry on.