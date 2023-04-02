Sunday Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Items

SPRING = Extra 60% off Final Sale at J. Crew (exp. 4/2)
J. Crew’s 40% off select full priced items sale is well and truly underway, but for the intensive bargain hunters (you know who you are,) this might be a steal worth looking at… despite their final sale inventory being scattered, at best.
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian wool flannel – $111.59 FINAL ($350)
- Sussex quilted vest with PrimaLoft – $37.59 FINAL ($118)
- Wallace & Barnes duck canvas utility chore jacket – $63.19 FINAL ($198)
- Ludlow Premium fine cotton dress shirt – $35.90 FINAL ($99.50)
- 100% Merino Abraham Moon for J.Crew wool scarf – $24.79 FINAL ($78) three colors
- English merino wool scarf – $35.99 FINAL ($98) three patterns
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $23.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Sussex quilted jacket with PrimaLoft in evergreen moss – $53.59 FINAL ($168)
- Cotton cable-knit shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $19.19 FINAL ($128)
- Wallace & Barnes boiled merino wool crewneck sweatshirt – $42.39 FINAL ($148) three colors
Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time (update: sizes are moving really fast). Yet we’re a few weeks into the new season now, so there can’t be much of this left. Watch out for any goods that have multiple reviews reporting wonkiness. Seems like J. Crew struggled with that last year, as manufacturing was bouncing all over the globe with various shut-downs in China due to COVID. Know that the picks above attempt to avoid that risk of wobbly size consistency and/or quality fiascoes.
Final means final. So returns or exchanges on any of the above.
That’s all.
Carry on.