Sunday Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Items

J. Crew’s 40% off select full priced items sale is well and truly underway, but for the intensive bargain hunters (you know who you are,) this might be a steal worth looking at… despite their final sale inventory being scattered, at best.

Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time (update: sizes are moving really fast). Yet we’re a few weeks into the new season now, so there can’t be much of this left. Watch out for any goods that have multiple reviews reporting wonkiness. Seems like J. Crew struggled with that last year, as manufacturing was bouncing all over the globe with various shut-downs in China due to COVID. Know that the picks above attempt to avoid that risk of wobbly size consistency and/or quality fiascoes.

Final means final. So returns or exchanges on any of the above.

That’s all.

Carry on.