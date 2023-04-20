Steal Alert: 25% off Hamilton Murph 38mm, Seiko GMT, and more watches at Macy’s

Enormous thanks to John S. for the tip on this one.

Gonna have to break this up by brand, because there’s a lot to look at:

The Hamiltons

Obligatory reminder that since Macy’s has to be an authorized retailer, these’ll come with a factory warranty. That’s not something you’ll get from some random fly-by-night seller on Amazon or eBay. They’ve got more stock of the Murph 38mm at post time, but who knows if those’ll sell out. Meanwhile their new Khaki Navy Scuba diver, with its 43mm (big) case, now has 300m of water resistance. That could be a nifty Planet Ocean or Sub alternative for well under a grand.

The other watches worth a mention

So yes. There’s a lot going on with this sale.

But you may be asking: “where are the rest of the Seikos? Like the 5 Sports SRPE?” … those are up for the FRIEND 25% off code, but at post time they’re pegged to full MSRP. Which means even with the 25% off they aren’t as low as they can usually go during sale events. If you play your cards right, SRPEs drop to $200ish. Right now they’re $243.75. Which is good! It’s a very, very good watch. But $190 – $220 is usually the target price around these parts. At least for inclusion in a steal alert. That is, until if/when inflation kicks off again and that price target changes.

Hope that makes sense.

Code FRIEND runs clear through the end of April.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Happy, um, Thursday.