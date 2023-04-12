Most Wanted Affordable Style – April 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Seiko 5 Sports 38mm SRPK Dive Stye Automatic Watches – $325 (not available in the US yet?)

For those who find the 42.5mm 5KX / SRPD line a little too big. These new watches are 38mm in diameter with a slimmed down 12.1mm thickness (1.3mm thinner than the SRPD). Hodinkee has details, as does Monochrome. You can find the official specs here via the Australian Seiko website. No word on precisely when they’ll hit the US shore, but they should eventually be available in black, champagne, teal, and orange.

Comfortable. Machine washable. Airy. Perfect for the warm months ahead of us. Rothy’s makes comfortable, machine washable shoes from plastic-bottle-waste. Great for having around the house year-round, but especially handy (footy?) for those warmer days when you’re keeping it casual. Final sale though, so they’re a risk. But from personal experience with these city slip-ons, they run true to size. A size 10.5 (luckily) fit my normally 10.5D feet perfect out of the box. For additional context, a full review of their lace-up sneakers can be found here.

“All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone,” – Blaise Pascal

Along with explaining literally everything else, Pascal’s famous quote perfectly describes how totally unnecessary yet completely irresistible a bank run can be.

Jacob Goldstein’s book “Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing” is an expertly delt-out collection of vignettes about money’s march through history. And there are a lot of stories (and bank runs). Like a strip-club patron with a stack of bills, Goldstein deftly and precisely peels off these stories one by one. And when he’s done making it rain, the reader is left with a better grasp on the seemingly unexplainable:

Money may be the one thing humans can think into existence, which then only becomes stable(ish) as long as we constantly argue about how it works.

Doesn’t it seem like these might have showed up a little late in the season? Does that possibly mean they might see further price reductions in the coming months? A lot of us have saved a lot of money buying outerwear off season. But buying a warm coat or jacket in say, June, feels really weird. Worth keeping an eye on if you’re thinking about investing in a suede jacket. 15% off code EASTER ends tomorrow, Thursday 4/12.

Because it’s wedding season. Again.

Silicone rings are favored by a lot of guys (especially the active/workout warrior/outdoorsy types) because they’re comfortable, they’re relatively inexpensive, and they’re just a lot safer compared to traditional metal rings. Yet silicone rings can also look like trash. But Enso’s “Elements” rings don’t look like trash. They look like traditional, metal wedding bands.

Now… these two things can be true:

Forty bucks for a silicone ring seems stupid expensive. These things are pretty impressive. I have a thin one (above, in “platinum”) and it’s great. It really does look like metal, and it really is super comfortable/you forget you’re wearing it.

The “Elements” line is infused with precious metals to make them look more, y’know, metal-y. Made with an anti-ring-avulsion design (don’t google it, it’s gross) to break away and protect your finger if it gets caught on something. Breathable channels promote airflow to keep your fingers dry and comfortable, which is great for those of us who run warm/get sweaty hands after we’ve downed our 2nd cup of coffee. Made in the USA. Available in either a classic width, or a thin width.

