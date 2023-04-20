Banana Republic Extra 20% off Sale Items, $90 Italian Polarized Sunglasses, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Been more than a minute since BR ran an addition percent off deal on their sale section. Appears to work on both regular sale items and final sale items. A reminder that final means final. No returns on anything tagged as final sale.

Last weekend for this. Currently scheduled to end April 24th. That’s this Monday. It’s nice that AE runs their Anniversary Sale for long, but the problem is if you drag your (well shod) feet… it’s easy to have the deadline sneak up on you. Especially with year two of pandemic delayed weddings approaching fast. And unless their policy changes drastically, this is one of only a couple times a year that their bestsellers (Park Avenue, Strand, etc…) get any sort of discount. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Not a limited time sale but since we’re hitting Spring and Summer it’s worth a mention that Nordstrom Rack still carries these made in Italy, polarized Ray-Bans for under a hundred bucks. Frames are a classic but not overly clunky wayfarer shape. Ships free since free kicking ships in at $89 flat. So, that’s nice. Returns will set you back a pre-paid label unless you can get them over to a physical Nordstrom Rack location. Reviewed over here as part of our best sunglasses under $100 list.

The Pick: Easy Care Stretch Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirts – $29.90 ($39.90)

No personal experience here, but it’s hard to find a decent dress shirt for this cheap these days. Decent size selection at post time, but that can change in a hurry as UNIQLO sale items always move. Alpha sizes (S/M/L), not neck and sleeve.

Meanwhile on the complete opposite end of the price spectrum from those UNIQLO sale shirts… we find Ledbury. No multi-buy requirement to use that 25% off code. But it has to be on something from their new spring collection. All picks above are MTO shirts, meaning it may take a couple of weeks to arrive, but you get to pick sleeve lengths down to the half inch, one of three torso fits, and your choice of collar. It’s worth it to some. But totally understand if it’s not… as a hundred bucks for one dress shirt (on sale!) is steep.

Also worth a mention: