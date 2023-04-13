Lorier Neptune Restock, a Super-Casual Warm Weather Uniform, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Last day for this. Available in black, dark brown (shown), medium brown, or wine red. Full review here. Part of a selection of goods getting 15% – 20% off with the code EASTER, so it’s more than just the shoes, but the shoes are the highlight. Black has a full size run. Dark brown has 8-10, but anything larger is currently sold out. Medium brown has an almost full size run still available.

Lorier doesn’t do sales. They’re a micro-brand, and the bang for the buck they already provide is pretty great. And thus, they can sell out quick on some of their most popular models. So throwing these in the handful is justified. Looks like only the date option has been restocked in the Neptune. But both Hyperions have been restocked, and according to them this is the last run that uses the Swiss Soprod movement before they move over to the Miyota 9075 later on this year.

Lots of combinations to make for a comfortable yet intentional super-laid-back warm weather look. Just add some classic court sneakers and a pair of favorite sunglasses and you’ll be on your way.

This is separate from their also-running semi-annual suit sale. And as seen above, it’s on the other end of the formality spectrum. It’s one of those “up to” select item sales where most of the stuff isn’t getting anywhere near 50% off, and the items they’ve picked to go on sale are pretty ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Now that all said, these little hidden away sales are always worth a look, because sometimes there’s a gem or two in there.

“Just add some classic court sneakers and a pair of favorite sunglasses and you’ll be on your way.”

– This very Sales Handful, like… 15 seconds ago.

Stan Smiths + J. Crew tee and Dock pants = could be an easy spring/summer casual uniform. Some would argue it’s more attractive than bulky cargo shorts, flip flops, and a graphic tee. But style is subjective so don’t take that to the bank.

Know that the Stan Smiths up for this sale are not the “luxe” Stan Smiths with the leather upper and leather lining. These are the Primegreen synthetic “end plastic waste” 50%-recycled upper material.

Speaking of hot weather favorites… it’s nice to see Rhone is still offering their Delta Pique Polo + Commuter shirt savings packs. They turned those off for a good long while there. It’s not an immense amount of savings, but at least it’s something when it comes to what a lot of us consider the best tech fabric polos and button downs in the business.

That said, it looks like prices have noticeably gone up on the Commuter shirts. Now $138 per if you buy them solo. Wow. Ow. Wow and ow. Owowow. Used to be a (big) pricing stretch for many of us at $128.

For a fit perspective, a size medium in the delta pique polo fits my 5’10″/185lbs perfect, while the medium slim in the commuter shirt fits great… maybe a touch on the slightly small side for me. But the commuters are so stretchy that it doesn’t matter really. Do know that the commuters in white and light blue run a little casual. They’re hard to wear with a suit. The navy and black commuters do fine with a suit, although you won’t be wearing a tie with them.

Also worth a mention: