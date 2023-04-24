Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Spring Cleaning Sale, 52% off GAP, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No clue why their other inseam lengths aren’t getting the same drastic discount, but a nine inch inseam seems to work for a lot of guys. Not all, but a lot. Same as their stretch chinos only in shorts form. No code needed here. It’s part of a limited time “sunny days” specials sale.

Last day for this, which also means that unless their policy changes drastically, this is the last shot you’ll have for a while (possibly until the fall’s Rediscover America sale) to get their Park Avenue, Strand, or other heritage best sellers on sale. Unless a color gets discontinued or you want to play the 2nds quality gamble-game. Full picks here if you’d like them.

It’s a mix of stuff that’s clearly out of season (heavy coats) and stuff that can very much be worn now (lightweight sweaters, chore coats, some sportcoats, etc.) It’s one of their bigger sales in terms of product/styles offered… but as always with Spier and their sale events, sizes are really scattered. Picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Apologies if stock moves quick. Code SPRING runs clear through this upcoming Sunday. Will keep an eye on this one in case they put new items in.

Pretty random find here, but stumbled across the Fossil Haskell briefcase (it of the Dappered Essentials Shop) while price checking some stuff for the Macy’s Friends and Family sale mentioned last week. Some (not all) might turn their noses up at the brand, but it doesn’t look or feel like a mall buy from 2004. Super soft, pebbled leather. Barely visible, small, subtle branding stamp near the base. Normally it hovers around $250 – $300 on Amazon and Macy’s, depending on sales. $180 is pretty solid.

You need to use both of those codes at checkout, but they stack for 40% off + additional 20% off. That’ll end up to be a total of 52% off as the extra 20% off is taken from the discounted price post 40% off code application. Both GapFit polos and tees are made from an excellent, soft, super-comfortable 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex jersey knit fabric. Just know that both the tees and the polos come with a small logo on the sleeve. Also, you have to use both codes as it’s one of those stacking 40% off + additional 10% off the marked down price event. Codes GAPVIP and PERK expire Sunday 4/30.

Also worth a mention…