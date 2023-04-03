Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 20% off Goodfellow Chinos and Polos, Nordy’s Spring sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Dressing well doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. The above proves that.

Person A.: “…I don’t want to look boring.”

Then wear one of the printed shirts with a pair of the chinos, flip the cuffs up (just) one or two rolls, and show off some cool sneakers.

Person B.: “…I don’t want to look like I’m trying to hard.”

Then skip the printed shirts, wear a polo, keep the cuffs on the chinos down, and wear some chukkas and a cool watch.

I get it. A lot of us here get it. We’ve all been in your shoes. You’ve got this. We believe in you. Dressing a little better than you have to helps. Promise.

There was one glaring omission from our Top 10 of the currently running Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale… totally spaced/forgot the Higgins Mill. Especially in their weatherproof chili leather, as shown above. Full review of the Higgins Mill can be found here.

Nordstrom, not Nordstrom Rack. So everything ships and returns for free no matter the price. But the problem with browsing a Nordstrom sale continues to be the immense amount of inventory they carry (8,000+ items in this particular sale alone,) and size and color selection can been scattered at best. Those size/color issues have seemingly increased in recent years when it comes to their sales. Big haystack. Few needles. Very few needles. Tried to find some needles. Needles are above.

Also worth a mention…