Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 20% off Goodfellow Chinos and Polos, Nordy’s Spring sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: 20% off Goodfellow chinos, polos, select shirts
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Chinos – $20 ($25) lots of colors
- Goodfellow Straight Fit Chinos – $20 ($25) lots of colors
- Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $18.39 ($22.99) multiple colors/patterns
- KNIT Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $18.39 ($22.99) multiple colors/patterns
- SLUB Jersey Polo Shirt – $13.60 ($17) six colors
- Pique Jersey Polo Shirt – $13.60 ($17) six colors
Dressing well doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. The above proves that.
Person A.: “…I don’t want to look boring.”
Then wear one of the printed shirts with a pair of the chinos, flip the cuffs up (just) one or two rolls, and show off some cool sneakers.
Person B.: “…I don’t want to look like I’m trying to hard.”
Then skip the printed shirts, wear a polo, keep the cuffs on the chinos down, and wear some chukkas and a cool watch.
I get it. A lot of us here get it. We’ve all been in your shoes. You’ve got this. We believe in you. Dressing a little better than you have to helps. Promise.
Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale is on
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boots – $371.25 ($475)
- Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $318.75 ($425)
- Strand Oxfords – $296.25 ($395)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $371.25 ($495)
- Fifth Avenue Leather Sole Oxfords – $237 ($395)
There was one glaring omission from our Top 10 of the currently running Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale… totally spaced/forgot the Higgins Mill. Especially in their weatherproof chili leather, as shown above. Full review of the Higgins Mill can be found here.
Nordstrom: Their Spring Sale has started
- Billy Reid Diamond Quilt Shawl Collar Sweatshirt – $125.40 ($228)
- Zella Driver Performance Polo in Blue Melange – $20.97 ($49)
- Cole Haan Suede Trucker Jacket – $358.80 ($598)
- GREATS Knit Royale Sneaker – $89.25 ($119)
- Timex Waterbury Classic Chronograph – $89.25 ($149) …. shown very top left of post. not sure why they label this as 34mm, as Timex labels it as 40mm?
- Nike Court Vision Next Nature Sneaker – $56 ($75)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Trousers – $81.95 ($149)
- Hestra Bergvik Leather Gloves – $60.75 ($135)
- Hestra Jake Leather Gloves – $96 ($160) shown very top right of post
- Nike Tech Fleece Pants – $65.98 ($115)
Nordstrom, not Nordstrom Rack. So everything ships and returns for free no matter the price. But the problem with browsing a Nordstrom sale continues to be the immense amount of inventory they carry (8,000+ items in this particular sale alone,) and size and color selection can been scattered at best. Those size/color issues have seemingly increased in recent years when it comes to their sales. Big haystack. Few needles. Very few needles. Tried to find some needles. Needles are above.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: 40% off select full / Extra 40% off select sale items w/ SPRING. Full picks here if you’d like them.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off almost everything (exclusions apply)
- Nike: Up to 50% off with new items added to their sale section