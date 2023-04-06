J. Crew 40% off last day, Spier’s Shawl Collars Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Expires today. There’s also some scattered best sellers getting more than 40% off. Because of course there are. Yet there are plenty of exclusions too. Because of course there are. Full picks here if you’d like them.

Fancy sweats for a less fancy-level of price. Not final sale either, so they can be returned. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $98 though.

Looks like Spier is throwing… (*tries not to giggle*)

A “CARDI” PARTY.

Different Cardi.

Okay. Moving on.

Finally found out when this thing ends. It’s currently scheduled to end April 24th. So you’ve got a bit. The Anniversary Sale is one of AE’s two premier sales of the year, with the other being the Rediscover America sale in the fall. Full picks here if you’d like them.

First of all, that’s not how math works. (TAKEHALFOFF = 25% off? C’mon Belk.) And second, normally these things are 20% off if you can get lucky and find one on sale at an authorized dealer. So 25% off is worth the mention. Again. Another mention. Because the Seiko 5 sports GMT reached peak saturation on Dappered weeks ago.

Worth another mention because if memory serves Target promos run from Sunday – Saturday. Therefor this ends this weekend. That and it’s pretty rare that some of Target’s already mega-affordable basics like chinos and polos get any sort of markdown.

Also worth a mention: