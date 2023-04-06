J. Crew 40% off last day, Spier’s Shawl Collars Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 40% off select full & additional 40% off final sale w/ SPRING
- SLIM or CLASSIC Garment-dyed slub cotton polo shirt – $24.50 ($45) 46% off
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton-Cordura nylon – $58.80 ($98)
- Slim or Classic Fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt – $58.80 ($98)
- Bowery Slim-fit dress pant in stretch chino – $76.80 ($128)
- Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $76.80 ($128)
- Court sneakers in leather – $88.80 ($148)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Desert Boots – $94.80 ($158)
Expires today. There’s also some scattered best sellers getting more than 40% off. Because of course there are. Yet there are plenty of exclusions too. Because of course there are. Full picks here if you’d like them.
Huckberry: Apres Pants in Indigo Slub or Heather Waffle – $47 ($118)
Fancy sweats for a less fancy-level of price. Not final sale either, so they can be returned. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $98 though.
Spier: Additional 20% off select clearance + new items added
- 100% Merino “Hilts” Shawl Collar Cardigan – $102.40 ($158) camel or navy
- Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigan – $62.40 ($88) four colors, scattered sizes
- 100% Merino Heathered Cream Chunky Cardigan – $158.40 ($218)
- Blue Donegal Chunky Cardigan – $174.40 ($248)
Looks like Spier is throwing… (*tries not to giggle*)
A “CARDI” PARTY.
Different Cardi.
Okay. Moving on.
Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale is running (ends 4/24)
- Strand Oxfords – $296.25 ($395) mahogany shown above
- Park Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $318.75 ($425)
- Liverpool Chelsea Boots – $371.25 ($495)
Finally found out when this thing ends. It’s currently scheduled to end April 24th. So you’ve got a bit. The Anniversary Sale is one of AE’s two premier sales of the year, with the other being the Rediscover America sale in the fall. Full picks here if you’d like them.
Belk: 25% off Seiko 5 Sports GMT watches
- Seiko Black Gray SSK001 – $356.25 ($475)
- Blue Black SSK003 – $356.25 ($475)
First of all, that’s not how math works. (TAKEHALFOFF = 25% off? C’mon Belk.) And second, normally these things are 20% off if you can get lucky and find one on sale at an authorized dealer. So 25% off is worth the mention. Again. Another mention. Because the Seiko 5 sports GMT reached peak saturation on Dappered weeks ago.
BONUS Target: 20% off Goodfellow chinos, polos, select shirts
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Chinos – $20 ($25) lots of colors
- Goodfellow Straight Fit Chinos – $20 ($25) lots of colors
- Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $18.39 ($22.99) multiple colors/patterns
- KNIT Short Sleeve Button-Down Shirt – $18.39 ($22.99) multiple colors/patterns
- SLUB Jersey Polo Shirt – $13.60 ($17) six colors
- Pique Jersey Polo Shirt – $13.60 ($17) six colors
Worth another mention because if memory serves Target promos run from Sunday – Saturday. Therefor this ends this weekend. That and it’s pretty rare that some of Target’s already mega-affordable basics like chinos and polos get any sort of markdown.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off almost everything (exclusions apply).
- Nordstrom: Their Spring Sale is underway. And since it’s Nordstrom, everything ships and returns for free.
- Banana Republic FACTORY: 50% – 70% off with exclusions, plus an additional 20% off at checkout.