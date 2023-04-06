Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

J. Crew 40% off last day, Spier’s Shawl Collars Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

J. Crew: 40% off select full & additional 40% off final sale w/ SPRING

Expires today. There’s also some scattered best sellers getting more than 40% off. Because of course there are. Yet there are plenty of exclusions too. Because of course there are. Full picks here if you’d like them.

 

Huckberry: Apres Pants in Indigo Slub or Heather Waffle – $47 ($118)

Apres Pants

Fancy sweats for a less fancy-level of price. Not final sale either, so they can be returned. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $98 though.

 

Spier: Additional 20% off select clearance + new items added

Looks like Spier is throwing… (*tries not to giggle*)

A “CARDI” PARTY.

Different Cardi.

Okay. Moving on.

 

Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale is running (ends 4/24)

Allen Edmonds Strand Oxfords

Finally found out when this thing ends. It’s currently scheduled to end April 24th. So you’ve got a bit. The Anniversary Sale is one of AE’s two premier sales of the year, with the other being the Rediscover America sale in the fall. Full picks here if you’d like them.

 

Belk: 25% off Seiko 5 Sports GMT watches

First of all, that’s not how math works. (TAKEHALFOFF = 25% off? C’mon Belk.) And second, normally these things are 20% off if you can get lucky and find one on sale at an authorized dealer. So 25% off is worth the mention. Again. Another mention. Because the Seiko 5 sports GMT reached peak saturation on Dappered weeks ago.

 

BONUS  Target: 20% off Goodfellow chinos, polos, select shirts

Worth another mention because if memory serves Target promos run from Sunday – Saturday. Therefor this ends this weekend. That and it’s pretty rare that some of Target’s already mega-affordable basics like chinos and polos get any sort of markdown.

 

Also worth a mention:

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »