The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Room

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Not long ago we brought you a date night at home style scenario:

The outfit relied on some colors more associated with winter, like dark charcoal and rich shades of brown. Dark cherry was also included as a nod to Valentine’s Day. These deeply saturated colors actually play really well in room decorated with a masculine leaning vibe.

The room we’ll focus on here is the living room, and we’ll draw in some of the lighter aspects of the style scenario while still paying tribute to those deep colors:

The Sofa: Lessman 84″ Flared Arm Sofa – $580 ($689). Has a cool, retro look at a decent price point. The way the curve of the sofa slopes down through the arms is a unique feature. Material has a texture to it, and if you check out some of the customer shots you’ll see that there’s some natural wrinkling and give to the fabric. Sold by Wayfair. Often on sale.

The Chair: Miller Upholstered Armchair in Dark Gray Velvet – $580. Another Wayfair offering. The clean, simple lines of this chair make it pretty adaptable to many spaces. Reviews say it’s comfortable. Comes in velvet, a woven polyester, and even boucle, if that’s your thing. Update: the dark grey velvet version included in this scenario sold out just before this post went live, but there are 9 other color/fabric options available.

The Throw Pillow: Windowpane Check Grid 16″ x 16″ Throw Pillow – $37. Pulling in some deep red and stripes as a nod to the polo in the Style Scenario. That grid pattern is interesting without being loud.

The Side Table: VASAGLE Round End Table with Lower Shelf – $49.99. A simple side table with a lower storage shelf. About a 16″ diameter, so perfect to fill a small corner or area.

The Coffee Table: Costway Glass-Top Coffee Table – $96.99. If you don’t like the glass, a simple wood table will do just fine. Or if you want something that’s more functional, this ottoman from Macy’s could easily double as a coffee table.

The Rug: Uptown Collection Madison Avenue Navy Blue 8′ x 10′ Area Rug – $280. Deep blue denim, deep blue rug. It’s hard to go wrong with navy as a rug color. It’ll hide stains and dirt. But it will not hide light pet hair, so if you have a furry resident with light hair, prepare to vacuum often.

The Lamp: Brightech Dylan Industrial Floor Lamp – $59.99. This lamp has a handy adjustable head, so you can shine light downward for reading, or upward to bounce light off the ceiling. Brightech makes a good product for the price they sell it at. Fulfilled by Amazon.

The Art: La Ville by Kediri, A. Framed Print Wall Art 34″ x 40″ – $205. So as far as I can tell this is a painting of a street in an Indonesian city called Kediri. Regardless, it’s a good looking print, and Macy’s will ship it to you already framed, so you have an instant piece of handsome art to put on your wall. (Was just on sale for $105, so if you like this piece and can wait, give it until Memorial Day Weekend for another sale.)

The Ottoman: Lexah Fabric Ottoman – $179 CLOSEOUT. Glass coffee tables aren’t idea for putting your feet up on, so a portable ottoman is a must if you want to kick back and relax in either the chair or couch. This is a non-returnable item from Macy’s, so take that into account.