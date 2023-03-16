Sanders Chukkas, Timex M79 Automatic Watches Under $200, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Spier has really loaded up their sale section. There’s some final sale (no returns) items in there, but there’s plenty of NOT final sale stuff as well. Cold weather clothes, warm weather clothes, all of it. It’s a real hodgepodge with some stuff having a good size selection at post time (such as the picks above), while others are down to barely any sizes left. Additional 20% off code EOW20 runs through Sunday.

The Pick: Performance Core Polo for Men – $9.99 ($19.99)

Shown above is last year’s “best in show, cheap option” polo, the Go-Dry-Cool performance polo from Old Navy. It does appear that they’ve changed the name. They’re now called “Performance Core” polos. Same models on their site, same product description, same… same-ness. Relatively confident they’re identical to the above. It’s a basic, yes. Very basic. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed. And the price is now stupid cheap thanks to the one-day half off sale. Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No button down collar (hidden or otherwise), so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip. on these. Eight colors available. Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs

Chinos/Chukkas/Polo season is fast approaching, and for many of us the top of the line is the UK Made Sanders Hi Top. Sizes are scattered. Outbound shipping is free, but know that returns will cost you a $16.40 return label via USPS. Not unexpected since they’re based in the UK. And the asking price is good too, being that Sanders will charge you almost $250 to order direct through them PLUS additional £40 outbound shipping charge.

Pretty sure this is as low (or thereabouts) as they’ve gone for since their debut a few years ago. Japanese automatic movement, 40mm case, retro good looks. Some guys HAATTTE this particular bracelet because it does a number on any arm/wrist hair. So if you are particularly hirsute, know that may be an issue. But at post time these are both being sold by Amazon. Which means easy returns. That can change quick though, as can the prices. If they only have a few on hand, Amazon will often slide a 3rd party seller in automatically via their robots, and then the price will probably go up/returns will get sketchy. So make sure it’s sold or at least fulfilled by Amazon before diving in. Full review of the blue/black bezel can be found here.

The Pick: adidas Performance Trunks 3-Pack – $15.40 ($36)

Because the warm, hot, and/or flat out miserable weather is on the way. And the threat of swamp-arse spares no one. Breathable, wicking tech-fabric underwear is a must in the warmer seasons.

Part of their “we made too much” section, which is all Final Sale so no returns or exchanges. Note that unlike Rhone, there’s no button down collar with these (hidden or otherwise)… so wearing with a blazer or suit might not work out so hot if those collar points decide to drift out over the lapels. Creates a bit of a Saturday Night Fever feel. Not ideal for many of us.

No sale (yet? fingers crossed?) but the warmer weather stuff is starting to roll in at Bonobos. Here’s to hoping they run some sort of code between now and the last weekend in May.

Also worth a mention: