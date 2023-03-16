Sanders Chukkas, Timex M79 Automatic Watches Under $200, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: End of Winter Sale New Markdowns +
additional 20% off w/ EOW20
- Cotton Shawl Collar Cardigans – $70.40 ($88)
- Navy Wool/ Cashmere Flight Jacket w/ Removable Sherpa Collar – $262.40 ($398)
- Gray Italian Traveler Wool Twill Sportcoat – $286.40 ($428)
- Navy Italian Donegal Wool Peacoat – $318.40 ($478)
- 100% Pique Cotton Button Down Collar Polos – $28 ($45) here’s how a medium fit on 5’10″/185
Spier has really loaded up their sale section. There’s some final sale (no returns) items in there, but there’s plenty of NOT final sale stuff as well. Cold weather clothes, warm weather clothes, all of it. It’s a real hodgepodge with some stuff having a good size selection at post time (such as the picks above), while others are down to barely any sizes left. Additional 20% off code EOW20 runs through Sunday.
Old Navy: 50% off Polos one day sale (exp 3/16/23)
The Pick: Performance Core Polo for Men – $9.99 ($19.99)
Shown above is last year’s “best in show, cheap option” polo, the Go-Dry-Cool performance polo from Old Navy. It does appear that they’ve changed the name. They’re now called “Performance Core” polos. Same models on their site, same product description, same… same-ness. Relatively confident they’re identical to the above. It’s a basic, yes. Very basic. Nothing earth-moving in the design or details. But it’s so dang well executed. And the price is now stupid cheap thanks to the one-day half off sale. Lightweight, breathable, moves great. All poly tech fabric that somehow doesn’t feel crinkly or plastic-y or junky. No button down collar (hidden or otherwise), so it might suffer from some curl or flopping as the day rolls on, but geeze are these things excellent for the price. Big thanks to Nirmal P. for the tip. on these. Eight colors available. Size shown: Medium on 5’10″/185lbs
Country Attire: Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas – $210 ($248.20 via Sanders)
- Made in the UK Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas in Polo Snuff Suede – $210 review here
- Made in the UK Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas in Dirty Buck Suede – $210 seen here
- Made in the UK Sanders Hi-Top Chukkas in Indiana Suede – $210
Chinos/Chukkas/Polo season is fast approaching, and for many of us the top of the line is the UK Made Sanders Hi Top. Sizes are scattered. Outbound shipping is free, but know that returns will cost you a $16.40 return label via USPS. Not unexpected since they’re based in the UK. And the asking price is good too, being that Sanders will charge you almost $250 to order direct through them PLUS additional £40 outbound shipping charge.
Amazon: Timex M79 Automatic Watches are on Sale
- Timex M79 Automatic Watch black dial/black bezel – $176.60 ($289)
- Timex M79 Automatic Watch black dial/blue and black bezel – $199 ($289) review here
Pretty sure this is as low (or thereabouts) as they’ve gone for since their debut a few years ago. Japanese automatic movement, 40mm case, retro good looks. Some guys HAATTTE this particular bracelet because it does a number on any arm/wrist hair. So if you are particularly hirsute, know that may be an issue. But at post time these are both being sold by Amazon. Which means easy returns. That can change quick though, as can the prices. If they only have a few on hand, Amazon will often slide a 3rd party seller in automatically via their robots, and then the price will probably go up/returns will get sketchy. So make sure it’s sold or at least fulfilled by Amazon before diving in. Full review of the blue/black bezel can be found here.
adidas: extra 30% off w/ EXTRASALE
The Pick: adidas Performance Trunks 3-Pack – $15.40 ($36)
Because the warm, hot, and/or flat out miserable weather is on the way. And the threat of swamp-arse spares no one. Breathable, wicking tech-fabric underwear is a must in the warmer seasons.
BONUS Lululemon: Long Sleeve Evolution Pique Polos – $74 FINAL ($98)
Part of their “we made too much” section, which is all Final Sale so no returns or exchanges. Note that unlike Rhone, there’s no button down collar with these (hidden or otherwise)… so wearing with a blazer or suit might not work out so hot if those collar points decide to drift out over the lapels. Creates a bit of a Saturday Night Fever feel. Not ideal for many of us.
BONUS II Bonobos: New Warm Weather Arrivals are rolling in
- Unconstructed Italian Wool/Cotton/Silk Blazer – $475
- Stretch Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt – $85
- Italian Stretch Chinos – $149
- Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 – $99
No sale (yet? fingers crossed?) but the warmer weather stuff is starting to roll in at Bonobos. Here’s to hoping they run some sort of code between now and the last weekend in May.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 25% off select full / Extra 25% off select sale items w/ SHOP25
- Charles Tyrwhitt: $50 off $250 w/ CT50