Most Wanted Affordable Style – March 2023

Thought they had retired these. Smartly, they haven’t. #menswear ‘s favorite casual sneaker, although some of us don’t find them to be all that comfortable. Full review here.

Remember the old, very much loved, J. Crew “Caspian Sea” blue cotton sportcoat from years back? This is quite close to that, and plenty would (successfully) argue superior in construction and details. Smooth cotton with a touch of stretch. Just quarter lined in the back. Patch pockets. Looks to be not quite midnight navy. One of those sportcoats/blazers you’ll reach for time and time again. Examples of how to wear a blue sportcoat like this can be found here. Spier also produced matching trousers in case you want to make a suit out of it.

A slimmed down wale replaces the plusher, thicker stuff from fall and winter. The heavier looking rivets have moved aside in favor of bar-tack stitching. The end result is soft, 5 pocket cords made to be worn as the weather turns warmer. Was just 40% off during their Friends and Family event, but if 2023 goes as 2022 did for BR, it might be more than a little while until they run another sale on their full priced stuff.

Picked up the larger desk version for the Dappered home offices during the recent Huckberry sale, and it’s impressive. Leather is legit. If you position the thing at the edge of a desk or nightstand the wire truly does fall away visually, and as epically lazy as it sounds… sometimes just dropping your phone on a wireless charger instead of plugging the darn thing in can be a treat. Currently on sale at Huckberry.

Good gravy that’s a looker. Just wish those smaller pieces on the bracelet weren’t polished. An all matte/brushed look would be pretty terrific. Three hundred bucks… for a Timex! What a time to be alive. $35 more and you’re looking at an Orient Kamasu.

80% wool / 20% nylon from Italy’s Filpucci Mill. Lots of texture thanks to the multiple styles of knitting. Soft shawl collar. The kind of sweater you can wear in the depths of winter, to cold spring days, and even throw in a duffel for a long summer weekend away and wear with shorts and sneakers after the sun sets. Not final sale. Yet.

