Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $59 off Spier Chunky Cardigans, $30 off select adidas Stans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier and Mackay: 20% off Select Sweaters w/ SWEATER
- Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigan in Cream – $158.40 ($218)
- Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigan in Medium Gray – $158.40 ($218)
- Donegal Chunky Cardigan – $198.40 ($248)
- Merino Waffle Weave Hilts Shawl Cardigan – $126.40 ($158)
Well that’s rare. Very rare. Spier’s famous chunky shawl collar cardigans not only on sale but also getting an extra 20% off. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after, but there was at least a decent size selection left on the colors picked above at post time.
adidas: $30 off $100 select styles w/ SAVEBIG
No, the new Stan Smith Lux models aren’t included in this $30 off $100 sale. And neither are the baseline white w/ navy or green heel tabs. But a few of their other (weird?) Stans are. And the “80s” model claims to use the “proportions and materials… rich leather” of the original 80s model. Code SAVEBIG expires today, Monday 3/6.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items (exp 3/10)
- Made in the USA Danner Douglas 6″ GTX Boot – $166.60 ($280)
- Timex Q Timex Diver Inspired 38mm Watch – $83.30 ($179)
- Whiskey Peaks Denali Decanter – $38.25 ($65)
- Made in Japan Huckberry Beanie in Heather Rust – $10.20 FINAL ($30)
- Rhodes Tyler Chukka Boot in Mojave Suede – $111.35 ($175)
- Taylor Stitch Quilted Bomber Vest in Navy Dry Wax – $129.20 ($218)
Still running. Expires Friday. A few new picks are above. Original picks can be found here if somehow you haven’t seen them yet.
Also worth a mention…
- Tie Bar: Up to 15% off Wedding Packs.
- Brooks Bros Wardrobe Event: 24.75% off Suit Separates, 25% off Sportcoats, 4 Shirts for $249, etc.
- J. Crew: They’ve brought back their 20% off for Students & Teachers discount. More details here.
- Suitsupply: New $499 Perennial Suits have arrived.