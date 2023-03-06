Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $59 off Spier Chunky Cardigans, $30 off select adidas Stans, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Well that’s rare. Very rare. Spier’s famous chunky shawl collar cardigans not only on sale but also getting an extra 20% off. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after, but there was at least a decent size selection left on the colors picked above at post time.

No, the new Stan Smith Lux models aren’t included in this $30 off $100 sale. And neither are the baseline white w/ navy or green heel tabs. But a few of their other (weird?) Stans are. And the “80s” model claims to use the “proportions and materials… rich leather” of the original 80s model. Code SAVEBIG expires today, Monday 3/6.

Still running. Expires Friday. A few new picks are above. Original picks can be found here if somehow you haven’t seen them yet.

Also worth a mention…