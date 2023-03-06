Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $59 off Spier Chunky Cardigans, $30 off select adidas Stans, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier and Mackay: 20% off Select Sweaters w/ SWEATER

Well that’s rare. Very rare. Spier’s famous chunky shawl collar cardigans not only on sale but also getting an extra 20% off. Sizes are scattered depending on what color you’re after, but there was at least a decent size selection left on the colors picked above at post time.

 

adidas: $30 off $100 select styles w/ SAVEBIG

No, the new Stan Smith Lux models aren’t included in this $30 off $100 sale. And neither are the baseline white w/ navy or green heel tabs. But a few of their other (weird?) Stans are. And the “80s” model claims to use the “proportions and materials… rich leather” of the original 80s model. Code SAVEBIG expires today, Monday 3/6.

 

Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items (exp 3/10)

Still running. Expires Friday. A few new picks are above. Original picks can be found here if somehow you haven’t seen them yet.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »