Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Woodlore Shoe Trees BOGO, Nike’s Extra 20% off Spring Sale, & More

Attention shoe hounds. Woodlore’s made in the USA cedar shoe trees are buy one get one free. And for the real fancy-cats, for an extra five bucks per pair you can get a monogrammed plate added. Know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $70+. Sale ends today, 3/20/23.

It’s tiered and it’s select items only, but it’s still worth a look. Especially now that we’re turning from cold weather to warm and some of our athletic (or athleisure) wear needs a “sun’s out” refresh. The two combo picks at the bottom are because those items are under $100 separately. So if you’re gunning for the discount, you’d have to combine to trip the threshold(s). Just remember that more is not more. If you don’t need it and don’t want it, then don’t get it. Any of it. (I know, sage advice *sarcasm*)

Pretty picked over at this point. Featured in our one store five outfits post right here. Ends today, 3/20/23. No code needed.

Back to 46% off with those stacking codes. Just in time for polo and t-shirt season to start making itself known. Fabric is excellent, soft, super-comfortable 72% Recycled Polyester, 14% Modal, 8% Polyester, 6% Spandex GapFit jersey knit fabric. Just know that both the tees and the polos come with a small logo on the sleeve. Got a polo on the way for a fit perspective for our upcoming polopalooza round up. Size shown above on the in-person t-shirt shot is a medium on 5’10″/185.

