Target’s $45 Blazer Restock, New Rancourt Pre-Order Sale Styles, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Along with the basic charcoal, dark navy, etc… Suitsupply will release some more seasonal-y fabrics for their entry level $499 Perennial line. And those are starting to come in. Light blues and true blues, lighter grays, and even a navy with patch pockets thanks to the Havana fit template. No sale, because they don’t do that (feels like the twice-a-year online outlet has been retired) but for Suitsupply fans, new additions to the $499 collection is always worth a look. Shipping and returns are free.

So what was 50% off over Presidents’ Day weekend is now a skosh better. Exclusions apply of course. And remember that BR Factory is not identical to Banana Republic. Same company, but this is their step down, more affordable version. So fabrics and fits might not be exactly the same.

Remember that these won’t ship, approximately, until mid-June. But if you love high quality, made in the USA shoes and boots, especially when it comes to warm weather classics like camp mocs and boat shoes, then made in Maine Rancourt is your answer.

Two very, very different offers here. 25% off isn’t a whole heck of a lot at J. Crew, but if you’re itching to check out some newness, it does apply to some of the first batch of their new spring line. There’s also that extra 75% off final sale styles deal which we’ll be keeping an eye on. Fingers crossed new stock gets dumped in over the next few days.

Size shown above is an unaltered medium on 5’10″/185. Please excuse the fresh out of the shipping bag wrinkles. It could use some time on a hanger and a steam.

This thing launched a week or so ago… and then promptly sold out. Or maybe they didn’t have a lot of stock on hand, and they were able to get the bulk of their inventory scanned in and ready to sell. Whatever the case is, it’s back.

And it’s good!

Working on a full in person review, but early thoughts are positive. While the sleeve cuff buttons are functioning, those sleeves don’t run overly long. Tail is shorter but not mega chopped, so it’ll do just fine in casual settings. Center vent. Stretch washed cotton is nice and flexible. Butterfly lined in the back. It’s a darker shade of blue in person than on their site. A lot of guys will be very, very happy with this casual cotton blazer for the $45 asking price.

Also worth a mention: