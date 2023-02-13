Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale Items, Nordy’s Winter Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale items & factory 2nds w/ 23EXTRA30

UPDATE: This 23EXTRA30 extra 30% off code ends today, Monday 2/13/23.

This was a really late addition to the Thursday Handful, so worth another mention here. Code 23EXTRA30 works both on regular sale items and Factory 2nds, although anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back. And a heads up that for those who haven’t bought a pair of Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds before, we’ll do a deep dive into just what the heck the Shoebank is & what buying AE factory 2nds is like a little later on today.

 

Nordstrom: New Items added to their Winter Sale

Since it’s Nordstrom, none of it is final sale. Everything even ships and returns for free. Big haystack, that Nordstrom Sale Section. 11,000 items (eleven. thousand.) at post time. But finding the Rhone delta pique performance polo (hidden button down collar on those) for a rare sale = worth all that searching for needles. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/190.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off outerwear clearance w/ SALE

Some of it’s already on sale, some of it is not. Some of it is final sale (like those vests)… some of it is not. That time of year, as retailers and brands try to blow out their stock of outerwear before the warm weather starts to hit everywhere.

 

BONUS: Lorier has launched their white dial Hyperion SII GMT – $799

In white this go-round. Can’t quite tell from their copy if the black dial w/ gilt accents is getting another run soon too? Thought it was landing over this past weekend. Anyway, Swiss made automatic movement by Soprod, which is part of the Festina group. So not Sellita or ETA. Lorier changed the bracelet up on this one. It’s a five link, but it’s fully bushed. No glaring/shined up bits. A lot of us love them for that. They also slightly shortened the lugs, tweaked the design of the hands, and made a few other changes. Review of the original Series I Hyperion can be found here if you wanna read about their OG GMT.

NOTE: Lorier said this is gonna be a small run of the Hyperion this time because they’re switching from the Soprod to the Miyota 9075 in time for a summer release. And they also said that’ll make the Hyperion more affordable. Which is awesome.

 

Also worth a mention…

