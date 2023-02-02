BR Factory New Arrivals (and 49% off), Seiko 5KX decent price, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

A reminder that BR Factory and Banana Republic aren’t quite the same. BR Factory is their step-down brand. And a lot of us are trading down right now, with economic uncertainty being relatively high. Some of BR Factory’s stuff is awesome. Some of it can be… “eh.” Just gotta be careful and read the descriptions (especially the fabric descriptions… there’s some all synth/poly suits in their collection this spring). Yet BR Factory could (continue to) be the place for really smart looking basics, for less than Big Brother BR. IF Banana Republic continues with their less-frequent promos/sales strategy in 2023.

Anywho… The deal is one of those 40% off + an additional 15% off promos. Total percentage off full ticket works out to 49% (100 x .5 x .85 = 51) . But that additional 15% off ends today, Thursday 2/2/23. And yes, exclusions apply.

No, the sale isn’t limited to stuff in “Valentine’s colors.” But hat-tip to whoever in Nike’s promotions department put the red and pink stuff at the top of the sale section. Some real icons here. Gotta be signed into your Nike account to use that LOVE20 code.

Because nothing says “love” quite like a forever grocery or beach bag. Now, for those of us who love a good tote (I am proof that gender doesn’t determine this. Made the switch from crummy reusable shopping bags to a nice, classy tote, and now people (okay mostly women) ask me about it all the time)… it’s hard to beat WP Standard. Their leather is super soft while still being thick and substantial. And for Valentine’s Day, they’re offering 25% off all their totes. Because maybe you have someone in your life who you find (wait for it)… totes adorbes.

Sorry.

Anyway, you can also get it monogrammed for free with the code BEMINE at checkout. That’s an additional 20% savings. Get one, get it monogrammed, go shopping for dinner supplies, and make dinner together Valentine’s Day night. And your date gets to keep their new tote. Yayyyyyy. WHO LOVES YA POOKIE.

Reviewed in our Double Time series here. Most authorized (and even unauthorized) sellers were out of the black dial Seiko 5KX dive style for the last month or two. Belk has some back in stock, and they’ve got them on relatively significant sale. $206.50 is a good price. It’s not as low as they’ve gone for, but Macy’s right now has them at $250. So yeah, $206.50 is pretty solid. Now if Belk (or Macy’s, or any other authorized seller who would actually provide a factory warranty) could just get the GMTs back in stock.

This is a bit niche, but for the real deal hunters out there with experience shopping at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, now’s not a bad time to check out your local Rack location and/or keep an eye on the Nordy Rack website. Why? Because we’re at the end of Clearance season, which means The Rack is getting the stuff mainline Norstrom couldn’t sell. And with some retailers (Nordstrom included) drowning in inventory this year, that could mean some actually pretty good stuff this time. Maybe. Reminder that shipping and returns aren’t universally free at Nordy Rack like they are at Nordstrom. Free shipping kicks in at $89, with returns being only free if you can get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack store. Otherwise you’ll be out a pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention: