$399 Italian Suits, 30% off Target Joggers, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Code 23SALE30 works on Factory 2nds too, although anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back. Star of this sale show sure seems to be the Bordeaux Park Avenues. No personal experience with that shade, but they look to have a marbled almost “museum calf” looking leather in the online pics? Those are first quality, so they can go back without the fat restocking fee if they show up and they’re not your style.

Brooks Brothers is pretty stocked up right now, and it looks like they’re getting serious about blowing some of this stuff out. Italian (or American!) made Regent fit suits for under $400 is steal alert worthy. Not wheelhouse solids, but a subtle-ish pinstripe or plaid in navy or gray is far from something bizarre. Do know that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $200.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the formality & price spectrum from Brooks Brothers would be Target’s Goodfellow & Co. quiet Joggers sale. It’s part of their overall clearance event, which strangely enough not much of their other Goodfellow & Co. clothes are part of. Just the joggers? Just the joggers. Weird.

Part of their “up to 50% off select” section. If you’re waiting for those boots to dip lower in price, you may certainly do better… but they may also end up at final sale at that point. And final sale shoes or boots are a risky proposition.

Looks like Mr. Synder’s Promo People (not to be confused with Mr. Popper’s Penguins) quietly put some of their shoes into the sale section over the last week or two. NOT final sale on those desert boots and Victory Sportswear sneakers. Not yet at least. Nifty.

Extra 25% off, but all final sale and free shipping won’t kick in until $50. $6.95 shipping for anything under fifty bones.

Discount drops them to $87.50 per. Not cheap, but one of the most popular things Huckberry sells. They’re often excluded from any other (rare) codes or promos. Head here for a full review and to see how slim, tapered, and straight fits compare side by side.

13 colors to choose from. 5 pocket style, feels like a chino, but engineered and woven with 2% spandex for stretch. Garment-dyed, soft, 98% cotton that’s pre-shrunk and ready to become a favorite right away.

Also worth a mention: