Steal Alert: adidas extra 20% off End of Year Sale

Anybody make a fitness related resolution? How’s that going? Good? Gyms are pretty busy right now. Fingers crossed it sticks. And if you’ve wobbled, there’s no better time to pick it back up than right now. Like, today. No judgement. Seriously.

There are mornings where I get super down on myself for being exhausted and I’ll say “there’s no way I can do X number of pullups.” And then sometimes I’ll quit. I’ll do zero pullups. But y’know what? Somedays I try to kick judgement to the curb, and I’ll just. do. my. best.

Because X – 5 pullups = infinitely more than zero.

Unless X = 5. Or 4. Then we’ve got an issue since

PEP TALK OVER LET’S GET TO THE TRACK JACKETS.

The extra 20% off code JANUARY doesn’t work on everything. But it does work on a lot. And it’s actually kind of quiet. They’re not shouting about the extra 20% off on their home page.

There’s gear for getting out there and getting the work in, and then there’s stuff for wearing while very much not doing a darn thing/recovering from your latest workout. And it’s hard not to love their essentials track jackets. Unlike a pullover hoodie or quarter zip, they’re easy to get on and off, but not so bulky that you can’t wear one while warming up at the gym… or cooling down at home on the couch.

Shipping and returns are free if you sign up for their adiClub email list/website account.

Hat tip to everyone out there in the early morning wrecking crew who get out to the gym or hit the streets even if it’s terrible winter weather.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Do please wear something reflective (and a headlamp) if you’re running in the dark.