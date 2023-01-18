Most Wanted Affordable Style – January 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Drops to $60 – $70 during sales… if they’re running sales once again. And here’s to hoping BR actually does run sales in 2023 like they did towards the end of 2022 (early 2022 they did almost zero promotions). Anyway, the pants. That new gray is pretty perfect. Super versatile. Will pair great with a navy sweater or wintry-fabric blazer during the colder months, and would be a perfect candidate for lots of chinos/chukkas/polos outfits when the warm weather rolls around. Should look just as good with a t-shirt and sneakers as they will with a sportcoat and crisp white shirt. And since they’re made from the super comfortable, lighter than average “core temp” fabric, they’re temperature regulating.

Hngh. Premium leather uppers. No “primegreen” alternative material this time. Lined in leather too. Dark green heel accent. Gold tone foil stamped branding on the tongue. Not quite sure what the difference is between these and the previous “upgraded/originals” Stan Smith models from years past. (Here’s an in person shot from 2020.) Maybe there is no difference?

Looks like Spier is taking a two-pronged approach to their shoe line. They just restocked some of their fancier made in Portugal with German Leather Goodyear welted line. But they’ve also just brought in some more less-expensive options from their made in China Blake Stitched line. See a review of the Blake Stitched Line (cap toes) right here.

Looks like Amazon’s got a batch of the brand new Orient Bambino 38mm, although the champagne dial is sold out at post time. Here’s to hoping that they:

Bring the champagne dial back. Amazon’s pricing robots drop them in price at some point.

Now, Orient’s original line of Bambino men’s watches are total classics. Yet at 41mm in diameter they’re not as “classically sized” (read: small) as some would prefer. Enter the new 38mm collection.

Because one way to tone down the potential wackiness of a “fun” shirt is to keep the colors cool. Spendy, but hopefully a sale will spring up between now and, um, spring. The More Affordable Option: Keep your eye on Target’s Goodfellow line. They’ll probably release more patterns/options for short sleeve button ups the closer we get to spring.

