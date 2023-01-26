MTO Suits, Goodyear Welted Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Amazon: Quiet Goodthreads Clearance Sale
- Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Washed Comfort Stretch Chino Pant – $21.90 ($39.99)
- Goodthreads Men’s Lambswool Crewneck Sweater – $19.70 ($35.90)
- Goodthreads Men’s Soft Cotton Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $28.60 ($40.99)
- Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater – $19.20 ($35)
- Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater – $24.70 ($44.99)
- Goodthreads Men’s Lightweight Pullover Hoodie Sweater – $25.20 ($45.90)
Is this the end of the Amazon Private Label, “Goodthreads”? Maybe. Maybe not. But it sure feels like a brand-wide clearance. Sizes are incredibly scattered/all over the place depending on color and item, and it doesn’t seem like they’ve been restocking some of the more common stuff.
J. Crew: 30% off select full w/ REFRESH
- Kenton Chelsea Boots- $208.60 ($298)
- Kenton Pacer Boots – $208.60 ($298)
Usual exclusions apply. (Ludlow suits + stretch chinos = excluded ) But! These Kenton boots are included this time. Yes they’ve gone for less in the past, but that was a while back. Goodyear welted. Vibram mini lug soles. NOT final sale yet, so in case they show up and they don’t work out you can send them back (as long as you’re careful with them as you try them on). Although the return label will cost you $7.50 if you can’t get them back to a brick and mortar location.
Oliver Wicks: $100 – $150 off select suits w/ WINTER
- Charcoal Plaid Vendetta Premium Super 150s V.B.C. wool suit – $749 ($899)
- Gray Natural Stretch High Twist V.B.C. wool suit – $699 ($799)
- Navy Wide Stripe Traditionally Worsted wool Suit – $699 ($799)
For the harder to fit body types. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements (and pictures of your natural posture), send in those numbers, and they cut a suit to your specs. You also get to choose details like lapels, vents, jacket lining, pocket styles, flat front or single pleats (shout out to all us with piston heads for glutes), etc. A few weeks later they ship the suit to your door, offer a tailoring credit if something needs to be tweaked, and free returns if somehow it’s a disaster and can’t be fixed. Personal experience has been quite positive. Work is done in Bulgaria, shipping is handled by DHL, and customer service (so far) has been great. These fabrics are part of their winter clearance, so don’t expect anything super-wheelhouse. But that Super 150s Vitale Barberis Canonico gray plaid could be a real winner for someone who already has the basics covered.
Huckberry: PROOF Rover Pants two pairs for $198 (normally $118 per)
One of their bestsellers. The multi-buy deal drops them to $99 per pair. Gusseted crotch for ease of movement. Part hard wearing canvas pant, part easy moving “adventure” pant. Made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. No personal experience, but people sure do seem to like them. A lot. Even at the normal $118 price point. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells. Seven colors and slim or straight fit to choose from.
Ledbury: Extra 40% off Final Sale Orders of $125+
- Heather Kingcrest Flannel Casual Shirt ($65 FINAL) + Charcoal Heather Merino/Cashmere Half-Zip ($109 FINAL) = $104.40 FINAL (originally $310 total)
- Burgundy Ginby Twill Soft Shirt ($79 FINAL) + Camel Merino Mock Neck Sweater ($75 FINAL) = $92.40 FINAL (originally $253 total)
Looks to be all final sale, so no returns or exchanges. And there’s not an immense amount of styles to pick from, but for Ledbury fans, it’s still a sale worth a look.
BONUS Nike: new items added to their sale section
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day – $101.97 ($135)
- Nike Waffle One Leather – $102.97 ($120)
- Nike Air Force 1 ’07 – $93.97 ($110)
- Nike Air Max Dawn – $68.97 ($115)
Now if we could just get an extra 25% off code, we’d be in real business. But… already in business! Nike is very much in business.
Also worth a mention:
- Jack Erwin: Up to 50% off end of season clearance. Most of it is final sale, so be careful. Final sale shoes are a huge risk being that you can’t return or exchange them. Sizes are pretty picked over at post time.
- Brooks Brothers: Looks like their semi annual sale now runs through the end of the month?
- Banana Republic: Extra 30% off their sale section with a new batch of items added. Problem is most of it is final sale. No returns or exchanges on anything tagged as such.
- Huckberry: 2 pairs of Flint & Tinder 365 Pants for $175 (normally $98 per).
- Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale items w/ WINTER30