MTO Suits, Goodyear Welted Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Is this the end of the Amazon Private Label, “Goodthreads”? Maybe. Maybe not. But it sure feels like a brand-wide clearance. Sizes are incredibly scattered/all over the place depending on color and item, and it doesn’t seem like they’ve been restocking some of the more common stuff.

Usual exclusions apply. (Ludlow suits + stretch chinos = excluded ) But! These Kenton boots are included this time. Yes they’ve gone for less in the past, but that was a while back. Goodyear welted. Vibram mini lug soles. NOT final sale yet, so in case they show up and they don’t work out you can send them back (as long as you’re careful with them as you try them on). Although the return label will cost you $7.50 if you can’t get them back to a brick and mortar location.

For the harder to fit body types. Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements (and pictures of your natural posture), send in those numbers, and they cut a suit to your specs. You also get to choose details like lapels, vents, jacket lining, pocket styles, flat front or single pleats (shout out to all us with piston heads for glutes), etc. A few weeks later they ship the suit to your door, offer a tailoring credit if something needs to be tweaked, and free returns if somehow it’s a disaster and can’t be fixed. Personal experience has been quite positive. Work is done in Bulgaria, shipping is handled by DHL, and customer service (so far) has been great. These fabrics are part of their winter clearance, so don’t expect anything super-wheelhouse. But that Super 150s Vitale Barberis Canonico gray plaid could be a real winner for someone who already has the basics covered.

One of their bestsellers. The multi-buy deal drops them to $99 per pair. Gusseted crotch for ease of movement. Part hard wearing canvas pant, part easy moving “adventure” pant. Made with something called Sorbtek, which helps regulate temperature and wick moisture. 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra is the blend. Garment dyed for that worn in but not worn out look. No personal experience, but people sure do seem to like them. A lot. Even at the normal $118 price point. One of the most popular things Huckberry sells. Seven colors and slim or straight fit to choose from.

Looks to be all final sale, so no returns or exchanges. And there’s not an immense amount of styles to pick from, but for Ledbury fans, it’s still a sale worth a look.

Now if we could just get an extra 25% off code, we’d be in real business. But… already in business! Nike is very much in business.

