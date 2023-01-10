Best Posts of 2022: The Top Reviews

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2022, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2022. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

23. Twenty Three. That’s how many pairs of shoes our guy Adam reviewed in 2022. The man is a machine when it comes to men’s footwear. We happen to be super grateful that Adam has an ongoing love affair with that fanciest way of protecting our feet. If you want to take a stroll back through the year and be reminded of Adam’s work, here you go.

This watch obviously got some buzz. People were curious. Our guy Brandon D. took up the mantle on this review, and revealed the good, the bad, and that both were subjective depending on your reasons for buying this watch.

Another watch that made eyes pop and wallets open. Great sporty looks, obviously made by a dependable brand, and affordable in price for what you get. That price has also made it harder to come by, since stock ebbs and flows. When we catch it in stock and on sale we’ll let you know.

Bonobos seems to be going through some changes, and when they introduced a new version of their flagship stretch washed chinos, Jason P. did a side by side comparison. Turns out there are some very key differences in fit and fabric, and the latest version lean more towards the tech-wear aesthetic. Worth a read if you’re a Bonobos fan.

Banana Republic gets mentioned a fair amount on this site, and for good reason. Their product is nice, and when it goes on sale you can obtain some quality garments at a relatively affordable price. Banana Republic FACTORY can get less play, but with big brother BR cutting us off from promo codes for most of 2022, the doors were opened to see what was going on at BR’s stepdown Factory brand. Ryan N. took some of Factory’s finer offerings for a spin. There were some fit misses (which is subjective and can happen at any retailer), but there were also some real wins.

Because 100% WFH started to fade last year. Both of these briefcases are very workplace appropriate, but would also look right at home sitting in the next seat at a coffee shop. Both Satchel & Page and WP Standard seem to take a lot of pride in the products they offer, and these bags exemplified that.

They’re one of the most popular things Huckberry sells. And with all the colors and fits, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to figure out where to start. Ryan gave an exacting review on the slight differences on the slim vs the tapered vs the straight fit, so you could make an educated choice and decide for yourself if they’re worth the price.

“Move aside, MoonSwatch. The real Quartz King of 2022 is here.” Well there you go. We took this watch for a spin last May, knowing that the travel industry was in full rebound from the travel lockdowns of the Covid years. With looks, functionality, and a price-tag that sits comfortably in coach rather than first-class, this impressive, budget-friendly timepiece was a welcome reminder that affordable, great looking watch options do in fact exist. Or at least… it did exist. It’s been out of stock for months.

Another mega review and roundup from Ryan, but he is our Target guy. He’s a frequent Target shopper, so has the knowledge to separate the good, the bad, and the so-so. The 2022 spring/summer lineup for Goodfellow & Co. (one of Target’s instore men’s brands) seemed to hit all the right points for Ryan. It was a collection of basics, but basics done well.