Best Posts of 2022: Observations and Advice

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2022, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2022. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to you the Dappered readers: thanks.

Men’s fashion got very loud in 2022. Tons of bright colors. Wildly ugly patterns. Guys wearing suits without shirts. Now why is that? And now what?

This post explored the current trend of smaller = better when it comes to watches. It’s also a quick primer on how deceptive online photos can be when it comes to a watch’s in-life size and look. Bottom line: If you love it, wear it.

Because sometimes (often? always?) dressing your best doesn’t mean a sleeveless and gym shorts. Originally published during and for the heat of summer, this post will guide you in the direction of keeping things as dry as possible, even if it’s NOT hot out. There are a lot of us who tend to sweat more than most. But there are some relatively easy things we can do to turn that internal faucet down.

Once you’ve got styling yourself down, it might be time to turn your attention to styling your space up to the level of your person. You only really need a few skills, and maybe a couple new habits to get your space looking as good as you do. This post should help point you in the right direction when it comes to creating a thoughtfully styled personal space.

We’ve rebooted this post a few times now (because of stock availability, affordability shifts by brands, etc), and it remains popular. Most guys enter the world of suiting because of a life event that requires one, but the first time it can be hard to know which kind of suit to buy. This post breaks suit types down by priority to help you make the right purchase that first, and second, and maybe third time.

Ties are increasingly becoming an endangered species. But there are definite times in life where a tie can give you an edge up, be a sign of respect, or even just a confidence booster. These are those times.

Casual has understandably been King these last few years. But casual can get sloppy in a hurry if there’s not some intention behind it. A little effort when dressed down goes a long way. And it doesn’t have to be expensive to up your game either. Here are 10 tips to look your best, with minimal cash and effort, when dressed casually.

One deterrent to buying a suit can be how expensive the darn things can be. Any guy who has perused the pages of the traditional glossy men’s fashion magazines have seen designer suits with stratospheric prices. But you don’t have to drop that kind of cash to look like a million bucks. There are companies out there with very handsome options at a fraction of the cost, and these four brands deliver a great looking suit for under $500.