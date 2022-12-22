Two for $25 Target Chinos, Taylor Stitch Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

There are some exclusions, but there’s more included than you’d think. Like their boots, chore jackets, even some of their leather jackets (not all, some). If you’ve got an account with them/their website, they’ll also drop a $20 credit in your account if your order exceeds $100. Free shipping and returns always helps too.

$5 off $25 does in fact stack with their ongoing clothing blowout. But you have to trip that $25 threshold, which with the sale most of their goods fall under. So buying multiple items would be necessary to use the $5 off. And more is not always more.

Steal alert. “But Joe they’re not on sale.” They’re half canvas, have easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, come in two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary” fit) and are made from nice wool. They’re $378, and sell out often. They don’t need to be on sale to be a steal. That price to quality ratio is as unique as it gets in the industry.

Pretty sure this ends in the next couple of days. Don’t forget that returned Factory 2nds will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee. And these are the shoes that roll off the line with a cosmetic blemish. Something that shouldn’t mess with the structural integrity of the shoe, but you don’t know how glaring the “oops” is until it shows up. So it’s a gamble.

Today is a pretty good sales handful if you need some pants. Above picks, at post time, are NOT final sale. But that could change, and depending on what color you’re after, you could drift into their Final Sale stock. And do know that most of the rest of their sale section is final sale. Final Sale = no returns. Be real careful here. Extra 20% off expires on Christmas Day.

Also worth a mention: