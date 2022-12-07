Dappered

Steal Alert: 100% Merino Amazon Goodthreads Sweaters $19 – $25

By |

Amazon: 100% Merino Goodthreads Sweaters Sale

The retail word of fall 2022 was “glut.” After supply chain bottlenecks created too much demand and not enough supply, the floodgates opened and brands across the price spectrum had (or still have) warehouses of way too much stuff. And anyone who has cut a check for rent lately knows that real-estate isn’t cheap. Space costs money. Whether it’s occupied by a human body, or in this case a bunch of (weirdly good) 100% merino sweaters:

They didn’t even drop this low during Prime Day.

The Goodthreads 100% merino sweaters are probably the best bang-for-the-buck lightweight merino sweaters on the market. And yes, I’m including UNIQLO in that assessment. I (the Joe guy) have four of the cardigans and wear them all the time. They’re not the Spier chunky merino shawl collar sweater, but they’re not supposed to be. They’re lightweight, made of strongly knit merino wool, move great, and breathe exceptionally well. Wool does that. They’re nice. They’re not mind-blowing, but they really are… nice.

Size shown upper left is a small on 5’10″/170. Size shown bottom right is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Ships fast and returns are easy since you have to have Amazon Prime.

That’s all.

Carry on.

