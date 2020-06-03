Style Scenario: Budget 007, Meeting Mathis

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It might be from the least loved Daniel Craig Bond movie, but the style is all kinds of right. Perfect for an unexpectedly cool summer day. And no, you don’t need to be ushered to a private island by motorboat to pull this look off.

Right? Not bad. Black cardigan, white dress shirt, khaki chinos, brown chukkas, etc. Craig might be decked out in Tom Ford and Omega, but that doesn’t mean we can’t replicate the look without access to an MI6 credit card.

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Merino Cardigan in Black – $40. As terrific looking as Bond’s black chunky shawl collar happens to be, it’s just not practical in the summer months. If you have a chunky shawl cardigan, then by all means, wear it. But if you want something a little less bulky, and a little more year-round ready, try a lightweight merino cardigan.

The Chinos: Target Goodfellow & Co Tech Chinos in Beige – $29.99. Leaning on these again. A traditional “British Khaki” color sported by 007. Has a bit of richness to it while still remaining light in shade.

The Sunglasses: Kent Wang Aviators in Silver – $55. A fine tribute to AO Original Pilots or Randolph Engineering Aviators. Bond wears fancier Tom Ford Sunglasses, if memory serves, but… c’mon. The Kent Wang option is a reasonable $55.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Extra Trim fit Dress Shirt – $39.50. Or whatever your favorite crisp white dress shirt happens to be. Since there’s no thick shawl collar this time to keep those collar points in line, consider a button down if you’re worried about your collar going for a walk. If you want something a bit cooler and more casual for the warm weather, Spier’s linen button downs might work great here.

The Watch: Seiko Samurai Dive Watch – $324. Or whatever your favorite diver happens to be. Cheap, mid-price, expensive, whatever. They’re just so darn versatile. The Samurai is a personal favorite, and does a fine job of mimicking 007’s larger Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean.

The Belt: GAP Basic Belt in Brown – $25.99 w/ ADDIT ($39.95). You know it. You love it. The ubiquitous Dappered belt.

The Chukkas: Clarks Original Desert Boot in Dark Brown Suede – $68.25 w/ JUNE25 ($130). Classic. Affordable. Comfortable. And yes, he’s wearing brown boots with a black sweater (see 1:54). Those Clarks are now under $70 via East Dane with the JUNE25 code. Not all sizes there though. More sizes over at Amazon, albeit you’ll (weirdly) pay more there.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Dress Socks in Brown – $16.50. Wear some socks. They’ll keep your feet comfortable, and add a nice cooling layer between your ankles and the shaft of the boots.

The Wine: Charles Shaw $2 – $5+. You heard Gemma. Mathis only buys the cheap stuff!