Huckberry: Up to 40% off End of Year “See You Out There” Sale

Pretty sure half the Huck team is most of the way up a mountain right now, with the other half checking in every so often in-between sips of winter warmer and bites of venison-mince pie.

That’s good for us. Because like leaving a porch light and table lamp on while you’re gone for a week, they’re running a sale in their absences. Y’know, to make the place look a little more alive.

It’s a select items sale. “Up to” 40% off, with lots of cold weather gear getting cuts. But that’s not a bad thing, being that we just had the solstice. A reminder that free shipping kicks in at $98, with most items also getting some no-extra-cost returns treatment if they don’t work out. Let’s dig in.

The corduroy version of the 365s. It’s worth noting that when these debuted last year (or was it 2020?) they were actually priced at $108. Nice to see them come down in price. And now under sixty bucks.

Zoinks. Those’ll do nicely for the rest of winter and into early spring. Uppers are made from water resistant Alfamex Glasgow waxy suede. Sole is a toothy Vibram 100 Montagna lug outsole. Full review here.

Pretty sure these are a Huckberry exclusive, and “Walden” is their shot at making a more premium line of sunglasses when compared to their super affordable “weekenders.” A lot of us have always been suckers for blue lenses. Probably always will be. So those Byways and Woods are particularly tempting. Remember that free shipping kicks in at $98, so not all of these ship for free.

Serious comfort. Classic but still modern looks. Waterproof. Ready for all that the rest of winter (and early spring crap-a-hoola cold and wet) can throw at them. Tan/Brown/Black is shown above, and that’s the color scheme getting the biggest markdown. The “forest” option is also on sale, but those are going for $150. Original black and tan are at full price.

One of their bestsellers and now half off. For these winter snow-bomb polar vortex times.

For the buy-less-buy-better and/or USA Made = preferred crowd. They’re guaranteed for ten years by way of a “we’ll repair it” guarantee. Made out of premium, hard wearing materials (23 oz fleece from South Carolina, Zippers from Georgia, metal tipped drawcords, etc.) Spendy even on sale, but they sure make the case for themselves.

You can almost feel that hemp-texture through the screen. One of the bestsellers. Which is saying something since they normally run $45.

And the polo version, which is now less than the tees.

Twenty bucks off their long sleeve version of the 72 hour merino blend polo. Great for travel and outdoor adventures since the collar helps protect the back of your neck. Leans casual, since said collar is self-fabric (made from the same fabric as the body) and thus, a little floppy and less crisp.

Speaking from personal experience, capturing the “true” color of suede shoes and boots can be almost impossible. So who knows what these actually look like in person. This peachy “Mojave” shade is the only color on sale, so maybe they’re just a little too bright for most people. Yet maybe in person they’re not. Can’t say. They do ship and return for free. Review of the Tyler Chukkas can be found here, albeit in the toned down Taupe suede.

One of Relwen’s more popular styles. Water resistant but still breathable. Exterior is 94% nylon, 6% spandex, lining is a jersey knit 95% polyester, 5% spandex, and the insulation is a 100% polyester, 60 gram down-alternative. Athletic fit isn’t boxy, but it’s not tight. Just the “bright navy” option shown above is getting the price cut. But that’s good if you like blue. Should look great with dark wash jeans, for a sort of northern lights “get the blues” kinda look.

Goodyear welted. Vibram 430 outsole. Fully lined in a soft, pliable, leather. Ships and returns for free. Two colors on sale at post time.

Mrs. Dappered bought these for herself, and she loves them. She also splurged on the Flint and Tinder 365 Belt not long after. I’m not sure what’s going on, but if she starts to consistently wear blazers and jeans and boots and grows a red beard, we’re gonna have to have a talk.

Crazy soft. Weirdly soft. Had a Free Fly bamboo henley at one point (I couldn’t tell you what happened to it?) and I was really surprised at how nice the fabric was. Who knew Pandas were chowing down on the cashmere of the flora world. Okay so bamboo is probably pretty crunchy when it’s hitting panda enamel, but when it’s spun into yarn (viscose) it sure does get soft quick.

Handmade in Northern Italy. Timeless style. Really, really nice materials that makes them look and feel noticeably better than the cheaper competition. Ships and returns for free. Full review here. 4.5/5 stars after 400+ reviews on Huckberry’s site. Just be warned that these are a true “desert” boot. Meaning they don’t do real great in cold and slick conditions.

More crepe-sole made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas… but less money. These come with a workman style wedge sole and three pairs of eyelets. Thick, full-grain roughout calf leather. Interior lining is soft and smooth. 100% natural rubber soles are extra springy. But again… these are best for wearing in dry conditions. Could still be one of the sneaky-best deals of the sale.

Not your average vest. Lightning shaped stitch, lightweight 60-gram PrimaLoft Gold insulation, not some puffer that’s life-jacket looking. Quite not. Which is a nice move out of them.

First a point of order… Feels like 45 is starting to move some of their production out of the states (a la Flint and Tinder before them) with some (but not all) of their tees and polos now not being made in the USA. These were made in the USA. 60% cotton/40% poly slubbed yarn. Casual, but not sloppy.

Hang Ten, Brah. A wave quilted pattern makes these just different enough. Recycled shell and insulation.

In case Santa blows it and doesn’t stick this under the tree for you this year. Lead free decanter and glasses.

American made. A splurge for the travelers and/or the early morning ruckers.

Seawool = a fabric spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. Regular fit.

The up to 40% off End of Year “See you out there” Sale at Huckberry is set to expire New Years Eve. If we missed something from that big pile of sale, goods, send an email to joe@dappered.com