Steal Alert: Bonobos 30% off One Day Sale

The date November eleventh (11/11) means different things in different countries.

For Europe and nations with close ties to Europe, it’s a significantly solemn occasion, marking the armistice ending World War I, and honoring those who died fighting in wars before and since. It’s their Memorial Day.

For the United States, it’s a more celebratory affair with parades, backed by a federal holiday, and yes, even retail sales. Even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales.

For much of the rest of the world, it’s “Singles Day.” Why “singles” day, today? It’s all those pesky ones in the 11/11. And thus, looking out for ol’ number one today. It is Treat Your Self day after a bowl of Marshmallow Mateys and few (original) Four Lokos.

So here we are.

Code YOUFIRST30 works just today at Bonobos. Close to as good as it gets for them and they have seriously curtailed their use of sales and promotions. Last big sale they ran was back at the end of May. THAT SAID. They usually run their best offer for the year on Cyber Monday. Last year they did 35% off. Knowing is half the battle. Exclusions are the usual “icon” status goods like Original Stretch Washed Chinos, Stretch Washed Chinos 2.0, Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, and Jetsetter Stretch Wool Suits. Off we go:

Number one. Has to be mentioned. For a lot of us, the Bonobos unconstructed Italian hopsack wool blazers are something we reach for every week, if not a few times a week. Barely-there construction with an airy, self-fabric (the hopsack stuff) butterfly-only lined back. Perfect for the upcoming holidays, when houses with turkeys in the oven, and office parties full of sweaty co-workers jazzed up on their two free drink tickets, often run warmer than we’d like. Full review here. Sizes shown above are a 40R in the light gray on Joe who is 5’10″/190 in that shot. The medium gray is (unaltered) and shown on James who’s 5’6″/135 and wearing a 36S. Also shown at the very top of the post in charcoal.

Sheesh those look terrific. Especially the Navy Blue Check and Blue Donegal options. Still come with the barely-there construction. Wool blends instead of the usual airy hopsack. Should still wear nice and easy thanks to that lack of heavy structure, but has a bit of extra “oomph” for the colder months.

Their flagship five pocket corduroy pants. 98% cotton / 2% spandex. Twelve colors to choose from. That famous Bonobos fit. Or, fits, since they come in tailored, slim, or athletic templates. They make you pay for it though. Eighty bucks+, even with the thirty percent off.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit (color is sold out at post time). Full review here. 94% Cotton/4% Polyester/2% Elastane. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

It’s enormously difficult to find wool dress pants these days. Blame Zoom, and people going shirt & tie up top, and boxers and flip flops down below. Now, as spendy as these are, they’ve actually got a ton of things going for them. Fabric is an Italian 98% Wool, 2% Elastane stretch wool blend. They come in five (yes FIVE) different fits, a ton of different sizes, AND they’re sold in precise inseam lengths. So a lot of guys might just be able to get away without any sort of trip to the tailor. Nice, right? That and the free shipping and free returns makes for them quite possibly being an off-the-rack, no fuss no muss no pinning/cutting/altering pair of dress trousers.

Spendy compared to the competition, but should fit and feel noticeably better. And if it doesn’t, you can send it rocketing back for free.

WHOA. A random addition from the final sale section, but some would say these are even better than the BR Luxe traveler. Was it a stock glut that put them on sale, and now the 30% off deal drops them to a GAP level price? No clue, but we’re gonna take it and run. FIVE fit templates, from skinny to athletic. Inseams ranging from 28 – 36. And there seems to be a pretty good size selection at post time. The fabric is terrific. There just aren’t any compromises with these jeans. The stretch is just right- natural movement, without feeling like spandex. Fabric blend is 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. Size shown above is a 32×28 athletic fit on Jason who is 5’7″ / 180. But they’re final sale. So no returns of exchanges.

For those who like to layer with henleys instead of tees. Slim or standard fits. Super comfortable. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above the competition. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture wicking.

What’s up, fuzz. Super soft. Like a super-short napped suede, only it’s all cotton. Or in this case, 98% cotton / 2% spandex for a little more stretch. A true colder weather fabric. Like velvet, only matte. And with a crew-cut.

For when it gets seriously cold. Because if you wear them any other time, you’re gonna be seriously overheated.

100% Italian cotton. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. Shows up in style scenarios on occasion. Classy but relaxed. Contemporary but not loud or flashy. Thicker than the unconstructed wool blazers, so along with it being made of cotton, it’ll run warmer. But that’s not a problem for most in fall and winter. Quite the opposite in fact.

A lot of reversible vests just don’t look right. Either the “main” side, or the flip side. This one seems to avoid those troubles.

Fancy. With that tab waist closure. Not some frumpy-grumpy-grampy-cords. Italian-milled, 98% cotton/2% stretch corduroy fabric. Four colors.

One last final sale steal/risk. Suit separates, which is a must for some. You’ll need the legs hemmed, but at least you can pick and choose your waist size for the trouser, as well as whatever jacket size (and fit) you’d like, instead of being stuck in a “nested” pair. Sizes are a bit scattered at post time.

Oh like you don’t want a pair of green velvet pants embroidered with martini serving penguins.

Okay, fair. Maybe you don’t.

The 30% off Bonobos code YOUFIRST30 expires today, Friday November 11th 2022.