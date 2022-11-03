Steal Alert: Banana Republic 40% off Select Full Price Holiday Preview Event

Happy Holidays. Wait what? Oh we laugh now, with pieces of fun size Butterfinger still embedded in our molars, but Thanksgiving is in three weeks. Yes. Three weeks. It’s early this year, since the last day of November 2022 lands on a Wednesday.

BR seems keenly aware of this compressed timetable, and they’re getting a surprisingly good jump on the rush. Lots of new arrivals for the cold ahead, plus some timeless bestselling favorites. And this is just the third time this year they’ve done 40% off. Remember the days of almost perpetual 40% off codes? No more.

There are exclusions. Leather apparel is out. Looks like shoes are excluded as well. But there’s still plenty up for the deal. A horn-o-plenty. A cornucopia (again… three weeks until Thanksgiving) of goods to get to gawking at. Off we go with the picks. No code needed here. Discount happens in your cart.

Good grief those look terrific. Camel is a 80% wool / 20% nylon melton from Italy’s Manteco mill. Navy Plaid is 75% recycled wool / 25% poly from Tuscany’s Emmetex. That navy plaid might be the coat of the year. Your cold-weather coat is something that can make you look great, keep you warm, and it’s something you wear every day for the coming months. That means it’s worth a splurge for a lot of us.

One of their bestsellers. Super soft, Italian milled, high-recovery yet still stretchy cotton. All the colors you’d expect, with a few curveballs thrown in. Fabric mix is 58% organic cotton, 32% modal, 7% polyester, 3% elastane.

Well yeah. There it is. (There’s “what?”) I dunno. But that’s it. And it’s on sale. Cable knit. Italian 80% recycled wool / 20% nylon blend. Also available in olive. Didn’t think the Spier chunky cardigan could have competition. Now, one hundred and thirty five dollars is quite a bit of money. It also seems like a steal for a sweater like that.

Perfect for fall and winter. Five colors to pick from. Looks great with everything from a t shirt or a sweater, to a dress shirt and a wool sportcoat.

A quiet steal in this sale. Because while it’s now finally jeans seasons, it’s also very much suit season. Holiday parties are on the horizon, so now’s the time to get a suit if you need one, get it to the tailor, and get ready to suit up and look your best. Sold as separates so you’re not stuck with a “nested” jacket and pants. You pick the size of the jacket, you pick the size of the pants, bang there’s your suit.

Very, very good at 40% off. All season wool from Italy’s Reda mill. Softer shoulder and sleeves designed for ease of movement. Moves quite well with just a hint of natural stretch. Subtle “nailhead” visual texture makes it interesting but still all-occasions appropriate. Would excel in all three scenarios from our “Versatile Medium Gray Suit – 3 Ways“ posts. Size shown above is a 36R jacket and 31 trouser on Ryan who is 5’9″/160 although he did eventually exchange the 36R for a 36S because the sleeve cuff buttons are functional and thus, difficult to tailor. Note that the trousers come in three lengths, with the intention you get them dialed in (if need be) by a tailor. Short length trousers = 29.5″ inseam, Regular = 31.5″, Long = 33.5.”

Something to pair with their new suits. Got in person with one and it was pretty nice. 120s cotton poplin feels nice and smooth. Not stiff or scratchy like some truly cheap dress shirts. Lots of colors too, including a medium blue that almost looks chambray like, gray, black, pink, etc.

A bit more money for a wintry flannel, but we’re talking the good stuff here. Vitale Barberis Canonico makes incredible fabrics, especially when it comes to their warmer for fall/winter wool flannel. Charcoal glen plaid makes it interesting without being over the top, and the patch pockets on the suit jacket mean you can easily break each piece up and wear the jacket with jeans, cords, or traveler pants, and the trousers with a smart sweater or long sleeve polo. Vest is extra. It’ll run you $120 with the 40% off.

It’s rarely a bad idea to grab a pair of core temps when they go on sale. A real favorite for many of us. A basic that doesn’t look, feel, or move like a basic chino. Not in the least. Sure the Lululemon Warpstreme Commission and ABC pants are now the pinnacle. But those Warpstremes cost twice as much. That is, in the rare instance of a sale on BR’s Core Temps.

Your lighthouse called. It wants you back. Another 80% recycled wool / 20% nylon, Italian yarn beaut. Mechanic’s style collar.

It’s henley season. 100% organic cotton fabric really is pretty great. Something about an enzyme process that makes it feel broken in but also brand new at the same time.

It is now, FINALLY jeans season. The best stretchy jeans well under $100 (when on sale, which they are). Size shown above is a slim fit 33×30 on 5’10″/190. Something a lot of us wear a ton from September – May. The rinse, dark wash, is the ideal dark dark blue a lot of us look for and lean on in the cooler months.

Button down collar keeps your points in-line (unless you’re a styled BR model with them purposely unbuttoned). Supima cotton + Coolmax poly blend is made to be breathable and easy to wear. And a little spandex for stretch. This may be the official shirt of “don’t overthink it, clothes are meant to be worn.” Full review here.

Wool dress pants have all but evaporated into the style-ether since the pandemic. Especially relatively affordable ones. Sub-$100 in an Italian wool flannel for fall and winter seems like a very, very nice deal.

Not sure if the belt has loops or not, but even if it has a couple at the sides, you could always ditch the belt if that’s not your thing. Waxed cotton/nylon exterior. Corduroy collar. Flannel lined. A really nice option for those that run warm and/or live in warmer climates.

More henleys, only in a waffle knit this time. Brushed for softness. Digging that striped option.

Featured in Jason’s recent style scenario over here. If you’re someone who wants to wear a trucker jacket, yet never does because most of them are denim and you wear jeans all the time… then corduroy is your answer.

BR’s take on the “luxe”/dressy t-shirt thing. Smoother. A neckline that’s not as ragged as worn/washed/”broken in” looking like some other tees. Comes in the colors you’d expect, as well as a couple you might not.

Fabric is from Italy’s Marzotto mill (geeze they really hit the trifecta for their suits with stuff from V.B.C., Reda, and now Marzotto). Tawny brown shade. Leans more casual/rugged.

50% recycled wool, 40% polyester, 10% other. That’s a LOT of “other.” Know that it’s a relaxed, boxy fit… which is having a moment. But like stuff being silly skinny tight, boxy ain’t everyone’s cup of earl grey either.

Not wool. All cotton. Which is preferred by plenty, even though wool or wool blends usually get the recommendation. Some people have allergies, some prefer the feel of cotton over wool, and some prefer the fact that cotton often costs a bit less.

Another shawl collar, again in Organic Cotton, again $140 full price, but a slightly deeper ribbed stich and welt pockets at the sides instead of patch.

Not a fan of the “untucked” shirt thing, unless they’re a style of shirt that’s almost always worn untucked. Like flannels. Because tucking a flannel in gives off an Al Borland vibe.

What a time to be alive. 100% Italian wool flannel. The plaid option will set you back the extra money.

Part sweater, part blazer. Knit, 70% responsible wool standard (rws) wool, 30% nylon. Casual but still put-together.

Not as lightweight and airy as their Core Temps. More of a “True” chino feel to them, yet still more engineered-for-movement. 90% cotton/8% poly/2% spandex blend. Lots of colors to choose from. Also a reminder that these are their pants that come with the rectangular label/branding over the back right pocket. That’s a dealbreaker for some guys, but BR has stuck with it over the years.

Anyone spending $162 on a fancy track suit around these parts? Me neither. But it looks cool. To some.

It’s a sweater no doubt. It just happens to be cut into the shape of a blazer. Swazers are great for those days when you want to dress up, but don’t want to look dressed up. They’re also great for those days when you don’t want to dress up, but need to dress up at least a little.

Dark gray jeans are strangely versatile. Probably more so than the lighter/beachy washes that have been having their moment the last few years. Great for monochrome (as seen above), and gray with a navy t-shirt and sneakers on your down time.

Like the famous Bonobos blazers, this is made from micro-honeycomb like textured wool. It leans a little more casual, but not so casual that you’d look out of place with sleek dress shoes and a tie. A little more structure than the Bonobos jackets though. Fully lined. All season appropriate. 99% responsible wool standard (RWS) wool, 1% elastane.

The 40% off Banana Republic Holiday Preview event is set to end Tuesday November 8th.