Steal Alert: $50 off The Flint & Tinder Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

NOTE: See here for our full review of the F&T waxed trucker. Also, there’s no code to apply here, the $50 gets taken off the price once you add the jacket to your cart.

They are the most popular thing Huckberry carries. These jackets are built extraordinarily well, made here in the USA, and they’re hardly ever on sale.

Yet here we are, with Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Truckers now fifty bucks off.

Started with four colors now we’re here. Still USA Made.

Kudos to the Huckberry team for getting a real, eye-grabbing jump on the Black Friday rush set for next week.

Anyway, back to the jackets…

7 oz waxed sailcloth canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvedge denim. The wear patterns they create over time are individual to the owner. Which means they’ll break in to your shape, and become even more comfortable with each use.

Waxed. For real. But somehow doesn’t inhibit movement either.

They’re lined in a super-soft blanket-striped lining, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). But they’re warm enough to wear in the colder months, extreme temperatures not withstanding.

And again, they’re made here in the United States.

Soft, striped blanket lining

Fifty bucks off through tomorrow (Tuesday 11/15). Eight colors to choose from. Lots of sizes at post time, although not all sizes are in stock for all colors, and they may move quick. Head here for a full review.

Fifty bucks off deal ends tomorrow, Tuesday November 15th. Doesn’t look like it applies to the (just in) even “toasty-ier” wool lined version. But know that those have landed for the season.

That’s all. Carry on.

Shown here in “coal,” on Jason, who’s wearing a size medium and is 5’7″/175.