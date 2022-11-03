Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Target Jeans Sale, Brooks Brothers 1818 Suits 33% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

 

J. Crew: 50% off a very small selection of dressed up styles (exp. 11/3)

And here endeth J. Crew’s 3 days of surprise deals. It’s a micro-selection of dressed up goods. The two highlights are the Ludlow Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel, and their foundational slim-fit Bowery stretch-wool-blend dress pants.

 

WP Standard: 20% off w/ EARLY

WP Standard "The Woodward" briefcase

The Pick: “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348  (available in chocolate brown, desert black, or tan which is shown above and reviewed here)

A rare 20% off discount from WP Standard, they of the excellent Woodward briefcase. Full review here. Leather quality from them really is something. Incredibly soft and flexible, but still thick and strong.

 

Target: Select Jeans, Hoodies, and Sweaters Sale

Target menswear

Not immense amounts of savings, but Target only has so many dollars on the price tag they can take from before they start having to pay you to possess it (see that one time in 2020 when crude went negative).

 

Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale (this thing has to end soon?)

Allen Edmonds

Full original picks can be found here. Bloomin’ heckfire this is still going on? Got an email a few days ago from AE which said “THE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!!” … ok, but what was the original expiration date? They didn’t say. They won’t say. One has to think it’ll be wrapping up imminently.

 

Brooks Brothers: 1818 Line Suits Two for $1599 (normally $1198 per)

Brooks Brothers: 1818 Line Suits

Breaks down to $800 per suit, which is a lot for those of us in the Spier and/or Suitsupply camp, but Brooks Brothers certainly (still) has their fans. Especially for their 1818 suits, which are made in Italy or the United States with nice wools and a solid attention to detail. Also available in Milano Fit (their slim) and Madison (their classic). Regent is in-between.

 

BONUS  Brooks Brothers: 30% off one item* w/ BEMERRY

Brooks Brothers mesnwear

This is via a code in an email they sent out to their list yesterday. *Lots of exclusions to dodge though. Doesn’t seem to stack on any of their currently running promotions (25% off select sportcoats, the buy two suits deal, etc…) Other exclusions seem to be their stock of Rancourt shoes. Still worth a mention though. Brooks Brothers doesn’t do 30% off much, even if it is limited to one item and there are lots of exclusions. Should work on a suit though. As in one suit. If you buy two, you’ll want to use the already mentioned two for $1599 deal. That works out to 33% off.

 

BONUS II  Huckberry: They’ve put a bunch of RAEN Optics sunglasses on sale

RAEN Optics sunglasses

Winter sun. It’s a thing. And it can be brutal. If you’re in snow country you’ll want polarized lenses to cut the glare bouncing off the snow. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
  • Nike: They’re running an apparel (not shoes) sale. 20% off $100+ select with FIT20 . 25% off $150 select with FIT25 . You have to have an account and be logged in to use it though.
  • Banana Republic: Extra 20% off their sale section. Mostly Final Sale though. No returns/exchanges on anything marked as final sale.
  • J. Crew: 35% off select with SHOPNOW . Many exclusions though.
  • Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30)
  • DSW: $10 off $25, $20 off $99, $60 off $199 w/ FALLIN

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »