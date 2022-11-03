Target Jeans Sale, Brooks Brothers 1818 Suits 33% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 50% off a very small selection of dressed up styles (exp. 11/3)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $174.50 ($350)
- Bowery Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $64.50 ($128)
And here endeth J. Crew’s 3 days of surprise deals. It’s a micro-selection of dressed up goods. The two highlights are the Ludlow Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel, and their foundational slim-fit Bowery stretch-wool-blend dress pants.
WP Standard: 20% off w/ EARLY
The Pick: “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348 (available in chocolate brown, desert black, or tan which is shown above and reviewed here)
A rare 20% off discount from WP Standard, they of the excellent Woodward briefcase. Full review here. Leather quality from them really is something. Incredibly soft and flexible, but still thick and strong.
Target: Select Jeans, Hoodies, and Sweaters Sale
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($32.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Cotton/Hemp blend Jeans – $28 ($34.99)
- Goodfellow Straight Fit Jeans – $20 ($22)
- 100% Cotton V Neck Sweater – $20 ($25)
- Shawl Collar Pullover – $25 ($29.99)
- Long Sleeve Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt – $15 ($19.99)
- Fleece Zip-Up Hoodie – $20 ($24.99)
Not immense amounts of savings, but Target only has so many dollars on the price tag they can take from before they start having to pay you to possess it (see that one time in 2020 when crude went negative).
Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale (this thing has to end soon?)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $255 ($425) 40% off
- Marin Double Monk Strap – $249.97 ($425) 41% off
- Combination Cedar Shoe Trees – $22.50 ($30) 25% off
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $356.25 ($475) 25% off
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boot – $285 ($475) 40% off
- Carlyle Plain-toe Oxford – $296.25 ($395) 25% off
Full original picks can be found here. Bloomin’ heckfire this is still going on? Got an email a few days ago from AE which said “THE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!!” … ok, but what was the original expiration date? They didn’t say. They won’t say. One has to think it’ll be wrapping up imminently.
Brooks Brothers: 1818 Line Suits Two for $1599 (normally $1198 per)
- Regent Fit Stretch Wool Two-Button 1818 Suit in Charcoal or Navy – $799 (if you buy two suits)
- Regent Fit Stretch Wool 1818 Suit in Grey – $799 (if you buy two suits)
- Regent Fit Navy Check 1818 Suit – $799 (if you buy two suits)
Breaks down to $800 per suit, which is a lot for those of us in the Spier and/or Suitsupply camp, but Brooks Brothers certainly (still) has their fans. Especially for their 1818 suits, which are made in Italy or the United States with nice wools and a solid attention to detail. Also available in Milano Fit (their slim) and Madison (their classic). Regent is in-between.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 30% off one item* w/ BEMERRY
- Merino Shawl Collar Cardigan – $159.60 ($228)
- Milano Slim-Fit Windowpane Hopsack Sport Coat – $383.60 ($548)
- Regent Regular-Fit Fine-Wale Corduroy Plaid Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498) code won’t apply to this one as it’s already part of their 25% off select sportcoats deal.
This is via a code in an email they sent out to their list yesterday. *Lots of exclusions to dodge though. Doesn’t seem to stack on any of their currently running promotions (25% off select sportcoats, the buy two suits deal, etc…) Other exclusions seem to be their stock of Rancourt shoes. Still worth a mention though. Brooks Brothers doesn’t do 30% off much, even if it is limited to one item and there are lots of exclusions. Should work on a suit though. As in one suit. If you buy two, you’ll want to use the already mentioned two for $1599 deal. That works out to 33% off.
BONUS II Huckberry: They’ve put a bunch of RAEN Optics sunglasses on sale
- 51mm Rece – Polarized in Brindle Tortoise/Green Polarized – $111 ($185)
- 53mm Aren Polarized in Huru/Green Polarized – $113 ($175)
Winter sun. It’s a thing. And it can be brutal. If you’re in snow country you’ll want polarized lenses to cut the glare bouncing off the snow. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen.
Also worth a mention:
- Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
- Nike: They’re running an apparel (not shoes) sale. 20% off $100+ select with FIT20 . 25% off $150 select with FIT25 . You have to have an account and be logged in to use it though.
- Banana Republic: Extra 20% off their sale section. Mostly Final Sale though. No returns/exchanges on anything marked as final sale.
- J. Crew: 35% off select with SHOPNOW . Many exclusions though.
- Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30)
- DSW: $10 off $25, $20 off $99, $60 off $199 w/ FALLIN