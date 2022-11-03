Target Jeans Sale, Brooks Brothers 1818 Suits 33% off, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

And here endeth J. Crew’s 3 days of surprise deals. It’s a micro-selection of dressed up goods. The two highlights are the Ludlow Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel, and their foundational slim-fit Bowery stretch-wool-blend dress pants.

The Pick: “The Woodward” Briefcase – $348 (available in chocolate brown, desert black, or tan which is shown above and reviewed here)

A rare 20% off discount from WP Standard, they of the excellent Woodward briefcase. Full review here. Leather quality from them really is something. Incredibly soft and flexible, but still thick and strong.

Not immense amounts of savings, but Target only has so many dollars on the price tag they can take from before they start having to pay you to possess it (see that one time in 2020 when crude went negative).

Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off Rediscover America Sale (this thing has to end soon?)

Full original picks can be found here. Bloomin’ heckfire this is still going on? Got an email a few days ago from AE which said “THE SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!!” … ok, but what was the original expiration date? They didn’t say. They won’t say. One has to think it’ll be wrapping up imminently.

Breaks down to $800 per suit, which is a lot for those of us in the Spier and/or Suitsupply camp, but Brooks Brothers certainly (still) has their fans. Especially for their 1818 suits, which are made in Italy or the United States with nice wools and a solid attention to detail. Also available in Milano Fit (their slim) and Madison (their classic). Regent is in-between.

This is via a code in an email they sent out to their list yesterday. *Lots of exclusions to dodge though. Doesn’t seem to stack on any of their currently running promotions (25% off select sportcoats, the buy two suits deal, etc…) Other exclusions seem to be their stock of Rancourt shoes. Still worth a mention though. Brooks Brothers doesn’t do 30% off much, even if it is limited to one item and there are lots of exclusions. Should work on a suit though. As in one suit. If you buy two, you’ll want to use the already mentioned two for $1599 deal. That works out to 33% off.

Winter sun. It’s a thing. And it can be brutal. If you’re in snow country you’ll want polarized lenses to cut the glare bouncing off the snow. And don’t forget to wear sunscreen.

Also worth a mention: