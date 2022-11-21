Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Fifths for $199, Charles Tyrwhitt multi buy deal, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Bonobos: 30% off w/ CYBERWEEK (exp. Mon. 11/28)

Hang on now. In the past, Bonobos has run 30% off during the Black Friday period, only to bump it up to 35% off on Cyber Monday as a nod to their founding as an internet-only/no mall storefronts brand. But the fine print says this doesn’t expire until Monday night: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. So… no more 35% off for Cyber Monday then? More fine print: Terms of offer are subject to change. That feels like wishful thinking. So yeah. Thinking this is what they’re doing then. Items tagged with “icon status” (how humble of them) are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.

 

Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials $199 – $249

Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole

The highlight is the Fifth Avenue. Or more accurately, are the Fifth Avenues, since they have both the leather sole AND the Dainite rubber sole down to $199. Leather sole option is also available in Mahogany. Wish the Dainite was too, but sadly that’s not the case.

 

B.R. FACTORY: Rewards members get 66% off w/ BRREWARDS | Cardmembers get 68% off w/ BRCARDVIP 

Banana Republic menswear

You do need to create an account with them and be logged in to apply that BRREWARDS extra 15% off. But that seems pretty standard for much of the industry at present. (Looking at you, Target and your CIRCLE membership.) BRF is quickly running out of “percentages” to take off. Exclusions apply of course

 

BONUS  Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $169 + 25% Off Everything Else

Charles Tyrwhitt

It’s an and/or deal. You should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt,) the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

 

BONUS II  Huckberry: Up to 40% off Corduroy Styles + Willis Sweaters

Huckberry menswear

It’s an early Black Friday deal. Not sure what else they have planned, but that’s an awfully nice teaser.

 

BONUS III  Jack Erwin: 20% off $200+ w/ THANKS22

Jack Erwin shoes

If you’re on the hunt for basic dress shoes, go with the Fifths from AE. Unless you want something more specific or a little sleeker like wholecuts. Or maybe you’re out for chelseas or chukkas or something. Then the made in Portugal Jack Erwins may be for you. Most models are Blake stitched. And know that some are backordered. Like those chelsea boots.

 

BONUS IV  Target: Select Black Friday Deals on Goodfellow & All in Motion

Target menswear

Target has been on such an inventory blow-out run lately that their Black Friday deals (on clothes at least) feels like a bit of a step back. At least on the percentage front. Seems like most of what’s getting the Black Friday cuts is landing around 15% – 17% off. Which is something for Target! Just not as something as the last month or two.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Banana Republic: 30% off but CARDMEMBERS are getting a 40% off “preview” which ends tomorrow, Tuesday 11/22. So you’ve gotta think they’re starting 40% off on Wednesday, no?
  • J. Crew: 50% off select full /Extra 50% off Final Sale w/ SHOPEARLY (exp 11/24). Picks and a few notes here.
  • Billy Reid: 20% off $400, 30% off $800, 40% off $1200 (no code needed). Even works on the Bond peacoat.
  • Brooks Brothers: 30% off full price, some exclusions apply.
  • Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
  • Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30).
  • Lands’ End: 50% off w/ RED and 6898
  • Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ BLACKFRIDAY30

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »