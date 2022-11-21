Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Fifths for $199, Charles Tyrwhitt multi buy deal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bonobos: 30% off w/ CYBERWEEK (exp. Mon. 11/28)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blend Blazers in Fall Fabric patterns/textures – $315 ($450)
- Solid Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazers – $280 ($400)
- Stretch Italian Moleskin Trouser – $97.30 ($139)
- Italian Wool Dress Pants – $160.30 ($199)
- Stretch Five-Pocket Cords – $83.30 ($119)
- Italian Velvet Trousers – $104.30 ($149)
Hang on now. In the past, Bonobos has run 30% off during the Black Friday period, only to bump it up to 35% off on Cyber Monday as a nod to their founding as an internet-only/no mall storefronts brand. But the fine print says this doesn’t expire until Monday night: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. So… no more 35% off for Cyber Monday then? More fine print: Terms of offer are subject to change. That feels like wishful thinking. So yeah. Thinking this is what they’re doing then. Items tagged with “icon status” (how humble of them) are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.
Allen Edmonds: Select Black Friday Specials $199 – $249
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $199 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords w/ Leather Sole – $199 ($399)
The highlight is the Fifth Avenue. Or more accurately, are the Fifth Avenues, since they have both the leather sole AND the Dainite rubber sole down to $199. Leather sole option is also available in Mahogany. Wish the Dainite was too, but sadly that’s not the case.
B.R. FACTORY: Rewards members get 66% off w/ BRREWARDS | Cardmembers get 68% off w/ BRCARDVIP
- 55% cotton, 40% nylon, 5% wool Shawl Collar – $27.20 ($80)
- SLIM Fine Wale Corduroy Shirt – $22.10 ($65)
- Brushed Waffle Hoodie – $25.50 ($75)
- Vegan Suede Bomber – $47.60 ($140)
You do need to create an account with them and be logged in to apply that BRREWARDS extra 15% off. But that seems pretty standard for much of the industry at present. (Looking at you, Target and your CIRCLE membership.) BRF is quickly running out of “percentages” to take off. Exclusions apply of course
BONUS Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 Shirts or Polos for $169 + 25% Off Everything Else
- Non Iron Poplins in White or Sky Blue – $42.25 if you buy 4 shirts/polos ($99)
- LONG sleeve “Smart” Jersey Polos w/ hidden button down collar – $42.25 if you buy 4 shirts/polos ($99)
It’s an and/or deal. You should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt,) the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.
BONUS II Huckberry: Up to 40% off Corduroy Styles + Willis Sweaters
- Willis 100% Wool Aran Cable Cardigan Sweater – $136 ($228) 40% off
- Willis 100% Wool Cable Knit Sweater – $74 ($148) 50% (??) off
- Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pants in Slim, Straight or Tapered – $73 ($98) 25% off
It’s an early Black Friday deal. Not sure what else they have planned, but that’s an awfully nice teaser.
BONUS III Jack Erwin: 20% off $200+ w/ THANKS22
- Baxter Wholecut Oxford – $198.40 ($248)
- Clarkson Cap-Toe Oxford – $198.40 ($248)
- Reade Chukkas – $182.40 ($228)
- Ellis Chelsea Boots – $198.40 ($248) backordered. ships by December 10th.
If you’re on the hunt for basic dress shoes, go with the Fifths from AE. Unless you want something more specific or a little sleeker like wholecuts. Or maybe you’re out for chelseas or chukkas or something. Then the made in Portugal Jack Erwins may be for you. Most models are Blake stitched. And know that some are backordered. Like those chelsea boots.
BONUS IV Target: Select Black Friday Deals on Goodfellow & All in Motion
- Goodfellow & Co. Slim Fit Jeans – $28 ($32.99)
- Goodfellow & Co. Pintuck Joggers – $25 ($29.99)
- All in Motion Cotton Fleece Cargo Joggers – $14.40 ($24)
Target has been on such an inventory blow-out run lately that their Black Friday deals (on clothes at least) feels like a bit of a step back. At least on the percentage front. Seems like most of what’s getting the Black Friday cuts is landing around 15% – 17% off. Which is something for Target! Just not as something as the last month or two.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 30% off but CARDMEMBERS are getting a 40% off “preview” which ends tomorrow, Tuesday 11/22. So you’ve gotta think they’re starting 40% off on Wednesday, no?
- J. Crew: 50% off select full /Extra 50% off Final Sale w/ SHOPEARLY (exp 11/24). Picks and a few notes here.
- Billy Reid: 20% off $400, 30% off $800, 40% off $1200 (no code needed). Even works on the Bond peacoat.
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off full price, some exclusions apply.
- Rancourt & Co.: 15% off non-sale w/ HOLIDAY22 . Code runs through the end of November. Note that anything not in stock (made-to-order items) may not ship in time for Christmas.
- Black Lapel: 10% off $400 w/ BLACKLAPEL10 , 15% off $800 with BLACKLAPEL15 , 20% off $1500 w/ BLACKLAPEL20 (runs clear through 11/30).
- Lands’ End: 50% off w/ RED and 6898
- Todd Snyder: 30% off w/ BLACKFRIDAY30