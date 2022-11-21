Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Fifths for $199, Charles Tyrwhitt multi buy deal, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Hang on now. In the past, Bonobos has run 30% off during the Black Friday period, only to bump it up to 35% off on Cyber Monday as a nod to their founding as an internet-only/no mall storefronts brand. But the fine print says this doesn’t expire until Monday night: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. So… no more 35% off for Cyber Monday then? More fine print: Terms of offer are subject to change. That feels like wishful thinking. So yeah. Thinking this is what they’re doing then. Items tagged with “icon status” (how humble of them) are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.

The highlight is the Fifth Avenue. Or more accurately, are the Fifth Avenues, since they have both the leather sole AND the Dainite rubber sole down to $199. Leather sole option is also available in Mahogany. Wish the Dainite was too, but sadly that’s not the case.

You do need to create an account with them and be logged in to apply that BRREWARDS extra 15% off. But that seems pretty standard for much of the industry at present. (Looking at you, Target and your CIRCLE membership.) BRF is quickly running out of “percentages” to take off. Exclusions apply of course

It’s an and/or deal. You should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt,) the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

It’s an early Black Friday deal. Not sure what else they have planned, but that’s an awfully nice teaser.

If you’re on the hunt for basic dress shoes, go with the Fifths from AE. Unless you want something more specific or a little sleeker like wholecuts. Or maybe you’re out for chelseas or chukkas or something. Then the made in Portugal Jack Erwins may be for you. Most models are Blake stitched. And know that some are backordered. Like those chelsea boots.

Target has been on such an inventory blow-out run lately that their Black Friday deals (on clothes at least) feels like a bit of a step back. At least on the percentage front. Seems like most of what’s getting the Black Friday cuts is landing around 15% – 17% off. Which is something for Target! Just not as something as the last month or two.

Also worth a mention…