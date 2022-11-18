Steal(ish) Alert: J. Crew’s 50% off (sorta) Black Friday Deal is live

SHOPEARLY = 50% off select full /Extra 50% off Final Sale (exp 11/24)
OOH!
(checks J. Crew site)
Wait. Kenton boots are 25% off. Some coats and jackets are excluded. Stretch chinos are also excluded. Most blazers are… 30% or 20% off.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Well.
Yeah.
Code SHOPEARLY runs through Thanksgiving. So maybe they’ll open up the 50% off to more goods come Black Friday? But they’re quite literally calling it their Black Friday Event. So it’d be pretty cheeky to boost it up late next week.
It’s their business.
- Marled rugged merino wool shawl-collar sweater – $55 ($110)
- Wool/Cashmere Ludlow Topcoats – $249 ($498) shown in navy very top of post
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $175 ($350)
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirts – $39.75 ($79.50) lots of colors/patterns
- Midweight brushed flannel workshirt – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Bowery wrinkle-free stretch cotton shirt with button-down collar – $49 ($98)
- Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $44 ($88)
- 484 Slim-fit Cotton/nylon/elastane tech pant – $49 ($98)
- Bowery Slim-fit pant in stretch four-season wool – $64 ($128)
- 100% Cashmere Scarves – $49 ($98)
- 100% Cashmere Hats – $34.75 ($69.50)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Pacer Boots – $224.50 ($298) 25% off, excluded from 50% off
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Plain Toe Boots – $224.50 ($298) 25% off, excluded from 50% off
Some 50% off picks above. And while the Kenton boots are, again, not 50% off… it seems like the margins on those got tight enough this year that J. Crew has resorted to excluding them from most codes/promos. So when the last two months of fall are considered… 25% off ain’t bad.
But as soon as those words have been exhaled into the universe, just watch… and they’ll be 30% off or more (probably not) on Black Friday. Because SHOPEARLY ends Thanksgiving night. So what’s that mean for that next morning?
That’s all.
Carry on.