Steal(ish) Alert: J. Crew’s 50% off (sorta) Black Friday Deal is live

OOH!

(checks J. Crew site)

Wait. Kenton boots are 25% off. Some coats and jackets are excluded. Stretch chinos are also excluded. Most blazers are… 30% or 20% off.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Well.

Yeah.

Code SHOPEARLY runs through Thanksgiving. So maybe they’ll open up the 50% off to more goods come Black Friday? But they’re quite literally calling it their Black Friday Event. So it’d be pretty cheeky to boost it up late next week.

It’s their business.

Some 50% off picks above. And while the Kenton boots are, again, not 50% off… it seems like the margins on those got tight enough this year that J. Crew has resorted to excluding them from most codes/promos. So when the last two months of fall are considered… 25% off ain’t bad.

But as soon as those words have been exhaled into the universe, just watch… and they’ll be 30% off or more (probably not) on Black Friday. Because SHOPEARLY ends Thanksgiving night. So what’s that mean for that next morning?

That’s all.

Carry on.